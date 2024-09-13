Maybe Google hasn't given up on Chromecast just yet...

Quick Summary When Google announced its new Google TV Streamer in August, the Chromecast with Google TV faded into the background on the US Google Store. It's back though and more prominent than ever with a comparison against the Google TV Streamer to help you decide which is right for you.

Google announced a flurry of new products back in August, not just in its Pixel line-up of smartphones and smartwatch, but in its smart home offering too.

It was the Pixel 9 range that captured the most attention, alongside the Pixel Watch 3, but it was in fact the launch of the Google TV Streamer that changed things quite significantly on the streaming front.

With the new Google TV Streamer, Google retired the iconic Chromecast brand, and that in turn saw the Chromecast with Google TV taking a backseat on the Google Store in the US, only being visible if you searched for it rather than being a recommended option.

First introduced in 2013, the Google Chromecast was a small, light HDMI dongle that plugged into the HDMI port on your TV and allowed you to cast video, images or your Chrome browser screen from a tablet or phone to your TV. It's changed quite a bit over the years of course, with 4K and HD models now and both offering a remote, and for those in the UK, it is still the main option too as the Google TV Streamer hasn't appeared on the UK site yet.

Google has also resurfaced the Chromecast with Google TV on its US store, however. As spotted by 9to5Google, when you head to the Streaming landing page on the US Google Store, you will see the Google TV Streamer and the Chromecast with Google TV side-by-side, allowing you to see which one might be the right streamer for you.

Google isn't making new Chromecast dongles, but the current ones will remain on sale until the inventory runs out, and they continue to be supported with updates too. The Google TV Streamer goes on sale in the US on 24 September and it offers extras like four times the storage, an Ethernet port and the ability to act as a Thread border router over the Chromecast with Google TV.

For those in the UK, there is currently no word with the Google TV Streamer might appear this side of the pond so for now, Chromecast with Google TV isn't going anywhere.