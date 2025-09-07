Loved Lupin? Netflix's new romantic French movie looks like a must-watch

Omar Sy has already proved a firm fan favourite, as his role in Lupin helped the series sit not in one but two slots of Netflix's most-watched list – and now he's back in French Lover.

This is his second Netflix movie project, after The Takedown landed in 2022, with a successful 78 million viewing hours in its first 28 days of release.

Now one of the best streaming services has got him back in a romantic comedy, starring alongside award-winning actress Sara Giraudeau. Having built her career across stage, film and television, she is well known for her role in The Bureau and the Disney+ melodrama Tout Va Bien.

French Lover | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The plot sees the character of Sy, also a famous actor called Abel Camara, going through an existential crisis – get entangled with Giraudeau's character, Marion, who is a sassy, yet down-to-earth, French waitress. He falls for her and together they must navigate the complications of his fame.

The trailer, above, shows that Marion is not impressed by Abel's fame, as a self-involved sex symbol, and he is unused to this reaction to him – and apparently unable to resist its charms.

The result is plenty of laughs, lots of heart-warming charm, and loads of beautiful and romantic Parisian backdrops to enjoy.

I'm excited about the supporting roles of the wider cast, as two standout names are Alban Ivanov and Agnès Hurstel.

Both of these have built their careers being stand-up comedians. So expect plenty of laughs throughout this heartfelt comedy.

French Lover, all two hours and two minutes of it, is due to land on Netflix on Friday 26 September. Mark the date in your calendars!

That's why, at the time of writing, there are no reviews and no Rotten Tomatoes score. I'm going to trust my gut on this one, though, and suspect it will be a major hit for the streamer.