I've been waiting for this Apple TV+ show's trailer for months, and it's amazing

I monitor a whole heap of streaming trailers and releases as part of my role here at T3, to bring people news of the biggest additions to the best streaming services on the market, which means I see a lot of teasers. Generally speaking, though, I don't actually get all that excited by a cryptic teaser – I need the meat of a full trailer to sink my teeth into.

Still, there are shows that manage to stand as exceptions to that rule, and Apple TV+ has one in the form of the upcoming comedy The Studio, for which it has spent months slowly drip-feeding teasers. Now, at long last, there's a proper full trailer to go with its release date of 26 March.

The Studio — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It shows us that what I've already commented upon about the show is perhaps even more true than I realised – it simply has a density of cameos and guest stars that almost has to be seen to be believed. In fact, even as the trailer showcases another big name in the foreground, you almost need to scan the back of scenes in case there are other famous actors or directors hiding in plain sight.

That list includes Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard, for example, but in this new trailer we also see Adam Scott, whose star has risen even further in the past few years thanks to his starring role in Apple TV+'s other huge hit, Severance (which only has a pair of episodes left to drop itself).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Anchoring all of this is Seth Rogen as a beleaguered new head of Continental Studios, which is desperately trying to weather the storm battering Hollywood with shrinking revenue and dwindling interest levels from the public. It's clear that his angst will be a big part of the show, but this trailer also shows us the amount of pressure he'll be under.

In fact, the degree to which he seems to be hit by vitriol from all sides, and total confusion to boot, for some reason reminds me of Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm. If The Studio can do anything like as well as HBO's long-running grouchy hit series, it'll be a modern classic. I'm just glad I can finally rewatch this full trailer and have it last longer than thirty seconds, like many of the teasers that preceded it.

