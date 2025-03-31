Amazon Prime Video in April: 5 unmissable shows and movies coming soon

When it comes to working out which of the best streaming services you want to subscribe to, on some level, it does come down to how regularly each one adds high-quality new content. After all, even if you could never actually watch everything available, it's nice to get new options fairly frequently.

If there's one streamer that excels on this front (and, in fact, there are a few), it's Prime Video, which is constantly adding new movies and shows to watch, from old hits to new originals. If you're curious about what this April looks like on the streamer, I've combed through the listings to pick out five highlights coming out in the next month that you should probably pay attention to.

The Bondsman

The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 3 April

This is as "out there" a show as I can remember Prime Video adding for a while – perhaps since Good Omens debuted with its story of angels and devils. The Bondsman stars Kevin Bacon as a bounty hunter who finds himself brought back to life after a contract goes wrong, with a surprising new job.

His task is to hunt down souls that have managed to escape from the clutches of hell, violently returning them to the subterranean torment that they deserve, with the help of a liaison officer and everything. It looks like really odd, tonally varied fun, and Bacon seems to be having a whale of time, which is generally a recipe for a fun viewing experience.

G20

G20 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 10 April

Sometimes you just need a movie that doesn't take itself too seriously, and Amazon looks like it's obliging with this Viola Davis vehicle. She's playing the US president on a visit to a major international summit that goes extremely wrong when terrorists take control of the location.

She looks like she's going to have great fun with it, too, mixing statesmanlike stoicism with a whole dollop of action chops (her character is ex-military, no surprise). Some people might forget too easily that she's an Oscar-winner of incredibly talent, so any film she helms is worth paying attention to, but Antony Starr as the villain is also some great casting, as fans of The Boys will agree.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) New Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 April

It turns out that Amazon's going for a double dose of action silliness this month, with the arrival of a slightly surprising sequel to 2018's Den of Thieves. Leads Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr both return for a bit of a twisty thriller, as they dice with infamy in a cat-and-mouse game with the highest stakes.

This time around, it looks like they'll be working together, although exactly how durable that alliance will prove might be central to the film's plot. If you're into heist movies, though, this is surely one to add to your watchlist for a fun evening of silly but well-plotted entertainment.

Married to the Game Season 2

Married To The Game Season 2 | OFFICIAL TRAILER 🎬 - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 8 April

It might have been a slightly unlikely one, but Married to the Game was clearly some kind of a success for Amazon, since the show is already back for a second season. It'll once again shine a light on what it's like to be in a long-term relationship with a top-class footballer, and how much of a pressure-cooker that can really be.

There are some returning faces from the first season, but also some new players give insights – while some of those we've met before have now moved clubs and are in very different situations. It might not be everyone's cup of tea, but this is a show that could be perfect for couples looking to blend the genres of sport and reality TV.

#1 Happy Family USA

#1 Happy Family USA - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 17 April

Recent years have repeatedly proven that even the jankiest of animated styles can still win out if the ideas in a show are strong enough, and this looks like further proof. Ramy Youssef tells a semi-autobiographical set of stories about what it was like to grow up Muslim American after the events of 9/11, and it looks dark and startlingly honest.

The best TV stays timely, and given the current state of affairs in a range of countries around the world, there's likely to be a lot for people to enjoy about this genre-bending show. Not least, it's clearly got plenty of heart and should teach people a thing or two about the value of a tight family unit.