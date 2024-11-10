Amazon combines Harry Potter with Bake Off for a magical new Prime Video show

Quick Summary Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is a new reality show coming to Amazon Prime Video in the UK in December. It'll also be shown on the Food Network in the US, with streaming available on Warner Discovery's Max service.

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat this Christmas, especially if they're also partial to a spot of The Great British Bake Off. That's because Amazon will introduce a new show to Prime Video in the UK on 17 December that effectively combines the two.

Hosted by two of the movie stars, brothers James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking pits nine teams of master bakers against each other to make giant cake constructions based on the franchise.

OFFICIAL TRAILER: Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking | Food Network - YouTube Watch On

For authenticity, the show was filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, which is home to the actual sets from the Harry Potter movies and is a very popular attraction this side of the pond.

The cakes are judged by renowned experts Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, while special guests Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick and one of the Goblin Bank tellers), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) also help choose the best bakes.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Six episodes will launch on the streaming service simultaneously in the UK on 17 December, while a grand finale will follow a week later. It will also be shown on the Food Network in the US and via Warner Discovery's Max platform from 14 November.

There will no doubt be plenty of other opportunities to revisit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and his chums this Christmas, with one of the channels or services bound to make all the movies available to watch once more.

It'll be a while before the Harry Potter TV series will be available, however. Which could be a major launch title when Max arrives in the UK sometime next year.

