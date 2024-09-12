A YouTube upgrade is rolling out now, but you probably won't like it

Quick summary
YouTube is rolling out adverts when you pause a video.
It's one of a number of display advertising changes that have appeared on the platform in recent years.
With a global audience of around 2.5 billion, it's thought that nearly 50% of those who have access to the internet watch YouTube every month. While many of those users are on mobile devices it's increasingly easy, and common, to watch YouTube on the big screen - the television.
YouTube is not only one of the biggest social media platforms, but one of the best streaming services too. As a platform, YouTube is constantly evolving, adding options to highlight things like AI-generated content, or allowing the community to add notes to videos for more clarification.
But at the same time, YouTube is a huge advertising platform, with an advertising revenue of approximately $31.5 billion in 2023. And it's advertising where YouTube is making its upgrade, according to 9to5Google.
Google has been toying with different ways to insert adverts into and around videos, be that longer advert blocks or unskippable adverts, but the latest change is to place adverts when you hit pause.
That's right. When someone walks in and starts talking about their day, or detailing why they're upset about something you said, it's only natural to pause that cat video so that you can have a proper conversation. Now that moment of domestic interaction could be enhanced with an advert for Dunkin' Donuts.
I paused my video and this showed up from r/youtube
I'm not singling out Dunkin' Donuts specifically, but so far that seems to be the advert that people have seen, according to reports on Reddit - I'm sure that once other donut outlets see the potential, every paused video on YouTube will be tempting you with sweet treats.
Advertising has long been a bone of contention on YouTube, but for many the platform is free to watch and how are all those poor YouTubers going to make a living if you're not getting adverts stuffed into your eyes at every opportunity?
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
This appears to be a phased roll-out. I've been doggedly watching YouTube videos of people jetwashing, well, everything, regularly pausing to "work" and I'm yet to see these adverts.
It's just the latest route to making money from screen time, but to be honest, it's not too offensive: if I've pressed pause, it's likely that I'm doing something else, so it's not actually too much of a distraction.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Forget PS5 Pro, your existing PS5 just got a load of new tricks for free
This is a killer free upgrade for PS5 users
By Sam Cross Published
-
HP unveils first device with built-in AI assistant, the OmniBook X
With an increased reliance on AI and remote working conditions, the OmniBook X features a variety of enhanced tools that will significantly optimise its user experience
By T3.com Published
-
Finished The Gentlemen? There's a forgotten Guy Ritchie TV spinoff you can also stream
Before The Gentlemen there was...
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Watch YouTube on your TV? This free software upgrade is making it even better
The interface for watching YouTube on a TV is being changed
By Sam Cross Published
-
YouTube embraces the darkness with a big upgrade on everything
YouTube's getting a makeover on phones, tablets, computers and smart TVs too
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
iPhone users are getting this cool free iOS YouTube upgrade
Sometimes tech moves incredibly quickly. Not here: we've been waiting for this upgrade for years
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
YouTube offers TV shows to stream for free
The latest move sees YouTube vying for the cord-cutting audience with its new ad-supported offering of over 4000 TV episodes
By Mat Gallagher Published