Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Office, sign up to their newsletter. By subscribing to their emails, subscribers get access to exclusive deals, sale previews and 10% off your first full priced purchase. For more promotions and giveaways, make sure to follow the Office Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages. The Office sale is available both online or in stores, and has great discounts on seasonal shoes and boots. Currently, Office is offering an extra 20% off sale items when you use the code EXTRA20.

In partnership with UNiDAYS, students can get up to 10% off at Office when they sign up and verify their student status (for free). If you’re a member of the NHS, armed forces or emergency services, you can get 10% off if you’re a Blue Light card holder.

For even more deals and discounts, download the Office app. The Office app gives users access to app exclusive promotions, easing ordering, payment and delivery options, plus access to the full Office catalogue. Available on iOS and Android, the app is also free to download.

FAQs

Does Office offer free delivery? Yes. Standard delivery is free on all orders over £40. If your order is under £40, delivery is £3.99. Click and collect in store is also free. Next day delivery is £4.99 and international delivery is also available and costs depend on your location.

What’s the Office returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 28 days of delivery. Make sure your item is unused, in its original packaging and proof of purchase is provided. Head to the returns page on the Office website to start a return and print off a shipping label. You’ll also need to fill out the return form that was sent to you with your order. You can return your order via CollectPlus, post or courier service. Once Office has received and reviewed your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive a dispatch email confirmation which has tracking information and links inside. Alternatively, log in to your Office account and check your order history.

Do I need to sign for my order? Yes. All Office orders will require a signature.

What payment methods are available? Office accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Discover, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Diners and Klarna.

Is there an Office store near me? Yes. There are Office stores in the UK, Ireland, Germany and in the US. Head to the ‘Store Locator’ page of the website and enter your postcode to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Office customer service team? To contact Office, start a live chat on their website or message them on social media.

How to use Office discount codes

1. Find the Office discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Office discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your bag summary, you’ll see a box that says ‘Enter Promotional Code’. Enter the code in the box and click ‘Apply’. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated with the discount applied.

The Office App

(Image credit: Office)

Nowadays, more and more brands and companies are launching their own apps as a way to help customers shop easier and take advantage of the latest offers. The Office app is no exception, and if you’re a shoe lover or a regular Office shopper, downloading the free app can save you time and money in the long run.

The Office app gives iOS and Android users access to app exclusive promotions, easing ordering, payment and delivery options, plus access to the full Office catalogue. Free to download, it makes shopping for the latest shoes and accessories much quicker and more convenient. The full Office catalogue is available to view, and has this season’s must-have shoes and collections. The app has also been designed with easy-to-use filters so you can quickly and easily find the products that you want.

The Office app’s purchasing and delivery options are extremely straightforward and you can save your details there for future orders. If you find something you like, you can order it straight away or find your nearest store via the app to go in and try them on. Discounts and promo codes can also be used on the app.

To start using the Office app, download it from the App Store or Google Play and make sure to sign up for an Office account for easy shopping both on the website, app and in store. If you want regular notifications, you can also sign up for Push on the app so you get the latest releases, promotions and app exclusives.

Top brands and collections from Office

(Image credit: Office)

As a fashion retailer and certified reseller for top fashion companies, Office has a vast collection of brands and collections that change from season to season. Whether you’re shopping in store or online, you can find top footwear for the current season and great deals on shoes from previous seasons, especially in the sales and clearance department.

Some of the top brands available at Office include adidas, Converse, Dr. Martens, New Balance, Nike and UGGS. Currently in the adidas outlet at Office, you can shop the latest Broomfield, Gazelle, Samba, Stan Smith, Superstar, Ozweego and Ultra-Boost collections. From Converse, Office has all their signature and trademark styles including Chuck Taylor's, high tops and low tops. The Sherpa collection from Converse is proving to be very popular at Office, and features fluffy fleece lining on the outside and inside of the shoe. Their Run Star Motion collection has also just dropped at Office which has chunky rubber soles and premium Chuck 70 detailing. The iconic Dr. Martens boots and UGG slippers are also some of Office’s bestsellers.

Alongside these top fashion brands, Office knows how to hold their own, with their own brand of shoes, boots, heels, trainers and sandals. Their collections are regularly updated and are a mix of office-appropriate footwear and going-out party essentials. If you’re unsure of your size or want a professional opinion, make sure to head into an Office store or outlet to find your next pair of shoes.