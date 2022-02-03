Hints & Tips

The Foot Locker sale (both in store and online) has top deals on men’s, women’s and kids shoes, clothing and accessories. To help you save even more money, you can also shop top picks under £25, under £45, under £70 and under £100. If you’re a student, you can get 10% off at Foot Locker in partnership with UNiDAYS. Simply sign up and verify your student status for free and you can start using the discount.

If you’re a regular Foot Locker shopper or want more access to deals, you can sign up to the FLX membership. Customers can sign up for free by making an account. When you sign up, you’ll receive 1000 welcome points and you can earn more points with every purchase and redeem them on products. The FLX membership also offers free shipping, exclusive rewards and competitions.

FAQs

Does Foot Locker offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard delivery is available when you spend over £49.99. If your order is under £49.99, delivery is £3.99. Delivery takes 3-6 working days.

What’s the Foot Locker returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it free of charge within 28 days of delivery. Customers can return their items both in store or via post. Make sure your order is unused and in its original packaging. You’ll also need to fill out a return form and print off a return label. Head to the Foot Locker returns page and follow the steps. Once your order has been received and inspected by Foot Locker, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your order has been dispatched, you will receive a shipping confirmation email. Use the track and trace number and links provided to track your order. Alternatively, you can use this number on the UPS website to monitor your delivery.

Can I cancel or change an order? You can cancel or change your order if your order has not yet been shipped. To do this, you’ll have to contact the Foot Locker customer service team. If your order has been dispatched, you’ll have to go through the returns process.

What payment methods are available? Foot Locker accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Clearpay.

Is there a Foot Locker store near me? Yes. There are 2500 Foot Locker stores around the world. To find your nearest store, go to the ‘Store Locator’ section of the website and enter your location.

How do I contact the Foot Locker customer service team? To contact Foot Locker, start a live chat or send them an email via their website.

1. Find the Foot Locker discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Foot Locker discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your order summary, you’ll see ‘DISCOUNTS: Add Promo Code’. Click the dropdown, enter or paste your code in the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will then refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

More and more brands have their own memberships or subscriptions to give back to their regular customers and to make shopping on their website easier and more rewarding. To offer their shoppers more rewards and access to premium deals, Foot Locker created the FLX membership.

The FLX membership is a loyalty and rewards programme that offers Foot Locker customers access to deals, points, rewards and competitions. By signing up for free for a Foot Locker account, this starts your FLX membership subscription. The way FLX works is when you sign up to the membership, you receive 1000 welcome Xpoints. With every purchase, you earn an amount of Xpoints (£1 = 100 Xpoints). When you want, you can redeem these points on products or experiences. This is a great benefit if you’re a regular Foot Locker customer and if you already have an account, you can build up points without even realising.

There are three levels of FLX membership. Level X1 is what you are when you sign up, so you get welcome points, free shipping, access to member only events and birthday gifts. Members can move up to level X2 when they reach 30,000 points. Level X2 comes with X1 benefits, plus access to exclusive products and premium event access. When you reach 50,000 points, you’re at level X3 where you get everything from the other levels and gifts with promotions and invitation-only events.

The FLX membership also offers free shipping on all orders with no minimum cost, plus exclusive rewards and competitions, where you can win popular shoe and technology products like AirPods.

While Foot Locker is a certified reseller of many big name brands, there’s one brand that they have a very special relationship with: Nike. Nike is Foot Locker’s biggest brand partner and Foot Locker is one of their biggest wholesale partners. The Nike brand on Foot Locker takes up 70% of the Foot Locker website and in 2017, Foot Locker reported that it had purchased two-thirds of its merchandise from Nike. Unsurprisingly, the majority of Foot Locker sales are on Nike products on their website and Foot Locker has made up over 30% of Nike’s brand revenue.

The Nike outlet or section of the Foot Locker website is packed full of their newest and best known collections. Customers can easily shop for Nike shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids on the Foot Locker website. Every month, Foot Locker puts the spotlight on a popular pair of Nike trainers in addition to the new Nike collections that they have available.

Arguably one of the most popular shoes of all time is the Nike Air Force 1. First released in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic Nike models and is offered in low, mid and high top styles. As a Nike trusted partner, Foot Locker offers all shoe collections online and in store, including the Nike Air Force 1 and runs regular deals on the latest models. Head to the sales section of the Foot Locker website and select ‘Nike’ under brands. Here, you’ll find the best deals (some of them exclusive to Foot Locker) on Nike products.