Xbox Series S unboxing video: Microsoft's all-digital new console revealed

Welcome to T3's official Xbox Series S unboxing video. Here at T3 headquarters we now have both the all-digital Xbox Series S as well as the flagship Series X console, and over the next few weeks we're going to be testing them out thoroughly so we can bring you our official verdict.

Kick-starting our coverage of the all-digital system is our Xbox Series S unboxing video, which is designed to show you quickly and clearly what you get in the console's box. The unboxing video can be watched directly below:

Xbox Series S unboxing video

The Xbox Series S comes in a primarily white cardboard box with a top-opening swing lid. Graphics of the console and its controller are shown on the front, while on the rear you get the console along with a wall of games that you can play on it. The slogan "Power Your Dreams" is also included.

Open the Xbox Series S box and you find the console itself held in place by cardboard supports, as well an internal compartment that holds the console's controller, cables, and paperwork.

The contents include the console and controller (both white), power cable, HDMI cable to connect it to your TV or monitor of choice, a quick start guide, and console booklet.

In terms of ports on the Xbox Series S, you get a Ethernet network port for hardwired internet connections, two USB ports, an HDMI port, power port, and storage expansion card slot. At the front of the console is another USB port.

For more Xbox Series S news, opinions, features and reviews be sure to come back to T3.com soon.