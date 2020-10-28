Xbox Series X unboxing video: Microsoft's new flagship console package unveiled

Welcome to T3's Xbox Series X unboxing video. T3 has now received the next-gen flagship Xbox console, along with the all-digital Xbox Series S system, and over the next couple of weeks we'll be covering both in full.

Here, though, to get things started, we've created an Xbox Series X unboxing video to show gamers exactly what you get in the box. The Xbox Series X claims the title of the most powerful games console on Earth, so to get a taste of the future check out the unboxing video below:

Xbox Series X unboxing video

The Xbox Series X box features graphics of the console on it as well as an image of Halo protagonist Master Chief. The box is a top-opening swing lid and its contents are held securely in place by Styrofoam supports and internal compartments.

In the Xbox Series X box you get the new console itself – which is a black rectangular prism – along with the new model Wireless Xbox Controller for the Xbox Series X|S (also black), batteries for the controller, a power lead for the console, and an HDMI cable to connect the console to the TV.

There's also a product guide, and quick start card in the box.

Xbox Series X rear ports are as follows: there's a Ethernet network port for hardwired internet connections, an HDMI port, power port, two USB connections, and storage expansion card slot. Round the front of the console there is one more USB port.

Want an Xbox Series X for yourself? Then be sure to check out T3's Xbox Series X pre-order guide, or the below chart.

The Xbox Series X is priced at $499/ £449.99 / €499/ AU$749 and its global release date is 10 November, 2020.

For more Xbox Series X news, opinion, features and reviews be sure to check back in T3.com soon.