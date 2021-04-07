Watches and Wonders 2021: the best watches announced so far

Instead of journalists and watch enthusiasts flocking to a usually-sleepy corner of Switzerland for the largest and most impressive watch show in the world, this year we're all glued to our computer screens for Watches and Wonders 2021.

Glitzy stands filling the cavernous exhibition centre in Basel have been replaced by live streams and digital press centres, but one thing hasn't changed – we're seeing the best innovation and invention horology has to offer.

Expect announcements from brands including Rolex, Tag Heuer, Hublot, Tudor and many more…

T3 has joined the digital fray and will be bringing you the latest releases from the show. These are the best watches announced at Watches and Wonders 2021 so far…

(Image credit: Rolex)

Rolex Explorer

Released in a yellow Rolesor version, the new-generation Oyster Perpetual Explorer is presented in a 36 mm case – the same size as the original model launched in 1953. Its Chromalight display is particularly impressive, and it is equipped with calibre 3230. The new Rolex Explorer Rolesor version will be priced at £8700, but the new 36mm Explorer will also be available as a Steel-only model for £5,150.

Read more: All of the new Rolex watches announced at Watches and Wonders 2021

(Image credit: IWC)

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43

The new Big Pilot’s Watch 43 (Ref. IW3293) is an authentic interpretation of the iconic design. It features a 43mm stainless steel case for enhanced ergonomics and wearability, and a clear dial without either a date window or a power reserve display.

Powering the updated Big Pilot’s Watch 43 is the IWC- manufactured 82100 calibre. It features an automatic winding system developed by Albert Pellaton, which uses the rotor’s smallest movements in either direction to wind the mainspring. It also features components made of virtually wear-free zirconium oxide ceramic. When fully wound, the mainspring stores 60 hours of power.

The watch also features a new 'EasX-CHANGE' system which enables the wearer to quickly and easily change the strap. IWC will sell a wide range of accesories, such as calfskin and rubber straps in attractive colours, as well as a new stainless steel bracelet.

A reworked case construction also ensures the watch is now water-resistant to 10 bar.

The Big Pilot’s Watch 43 will be available from May 2021 through IWC boutiques, authorised retail partners or online at IWC.com.

(Image credit: Hermés)

Hermés H08

Although it's not a traditional watch brand, Hermés always manages to wow us with its creations. The new Hermès H08 watch features a contemporary yet timeless sporting-inspired design, combining taut and flowing lines.

The new Hermès H08 line offers three 39mm-sized cushion-shaped models with a screw-down crown, housing the mechanical self-winding Manufacture Hermès H1837 movement.

The first features a graphene-filled composite case, topped by a satin-brushed and polished ceramic bezel. Its black gold-coated dial is punctuated by a minutes track, luminescent Arabic numerals, and black nickel-coated hands. It is paired with a black rubber strap secured by a titanium butterfly clasp.

Two other variants – the first in matt black DLC-coated titanium and the second in satin-brushed titanium – frame a black nickel-coated dial and are teamed with a blue or black webbing band, or a black or orange rubber strap.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Rolex Explorer II

Featuring a redesigned case and bracelet, the new-generation Oyster Perpetual Explorer II is fitted with calibre 3285 and benefits from an optimised Chromalight display. On the version with a white lacquer dial, the black hour markers and hands stand out for their matt finish. The new Rolex Explorer II will be priced at £6800.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-thin

The two latest ultra-thin perpetual calendar iterations – a skeleton version and another with a blue dial – come in a new white gold case, and embody adaptability through three interchangeable bracelet/straps that are delivered with each watch.

The respective perpetual calendar movements of these two new editions are each framed by a 41.5 mm white gold case. The ultra-thin 4.05mm 1120 QPSQ/1 skeleton movement is visible from the front, while Calibre 1120 QP/1 can be admired through the case back of the solid-dial version.

(Image credit: Oris)

Oris Dat Watt Limited Edition

Oris’s Change for the Better projects have covered the globe and now the focus falls on the Wadden Sea, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The new limited edition watch is based on the Oris Aquis diver’s watch and is named after a local dialect for the Wadden Sea.

The 2,009 limited edition pieces mark the year the Wadden Sea was awarded UNESCO World Heritage Site status The Dat Watt Limited Edition is a special watch. Its dial displays the lunar cycle and tidal range in the Northern Hemisphere via the Oris-developed Pointer Moon function, created for professional divers. This works using a central white pointer hand that once aligned with the correct day in the 29.5-day lunar cycle, shows the corresponding tidal range via the white outline on the dial. The same hand indicates the waxing and waning of the moon.

More to follow…