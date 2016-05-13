Watch this: The Witcher 3 expansion Blood and Wine is all kinds of beautiful

Geralt of Rivia's final swing of the silver sword takes him to wine-making country

By

Polish developer CD Projekt RED has released a brand new developer diary that shows off the setting and character of its second and final DLC expansion for The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Blood and Wine.

Set in the picturesque rolling hills of Toussaint - a brand new open-world that's teeming with new side quests, characters and monsters - Geralt finds himself in a seemingly peaceful land full of famous vineyards and a city built on the ruins of an ancient Elven one. Of course, nothing is so simple in the world of The Witcher and you'll soon find monsters have taken root in wine cellars or infested those vineyards.

CD Projekt RED says Blood and Wine offers well over 30 hours of gameplay with 90 new questions, 40 new points of interest, Maximum New Game+ Level upped to 100, 20 new monsters, 30 new weapons and (most important of all) a brand new Gwent deck.

It's sad to think this is the final chapter for Geralt, but it looks like CD Projekt RED has made sure the White Wolf goes out in style with a story worthy of the The Witcher saga.

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine arrives on PS4, Xbox One and PC on 31 May.

Via: YouTube

Why not check out: Watch this - Fassbender gets his parkour on in the first trailer for Assassin's Creed

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.