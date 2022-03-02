Vintage Cellars has a million-dollar bottle of whisky to give away, here’s how it could be yours

Vintage Cellars is rebranding its customer rewards program – the ‘VC Club’ is the new name for the Vintage Cellars Wine Club, showing that the company is about much more than just wine these days.

To celebrate this news with an enormous splash, eligible members of the VC Club will go into the draw to win a bottle of 55-year-old Yamazaki, one of the rarest bottles of whisky you can find anywhere. It’s, in fact, one of only 100 ever made, with less than half a dozen available in Australia! In an auction in Hong Kong recently, a single bottle went under the hammer for AU$1,076,000. A pretty penny indeed.

Before we get stuck into the nitty gritty of how to enter the draw, all this spirit talk might be making you think of the weekend and, if a cool mil is feeling a bit steep for a bottle, we’ve got you covered. We’re no strangers to a drop ourselves, and have scoured the virtual shelves of our favourite bottle shops to find the best gin and best vodka for the aficionados out there.

What do I need to do to win a bottle of Yamazaki 55?

If you want the chance to win the Yamazaki 55-year-old single malt valued at AU$1,076,000 you will first need to be a member of the VC Club. Simple enough to join and coming with a wall of benefits, you get special access to hundreds of member-only offers on wine, beer and spirits as well as special tastings and experiences.

Joining is free and only needs you to make an online account with an email address and phone number. Head on over to Vintage Cellars to start the process. Once you’ve done that, make a purchase of more than AU$100 at Vintage Cellars in-store or online, between March 2 and April 26, and you’ll be automatically entered into the draw to win the one in a hundred bottle.

The winner – and sudden best-friend of everyone in town – will be announced shortly after the eight-week long competition ends on April 26. Until then, cheers!