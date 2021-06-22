Garmin Forerunner 245 CHEAPEST ever. Fitbit Sense cheapest EVER. What are you waiting for?

Want the best value Garmin watch at its lowest price ever, or the best Fitbit you can buy at a lower price than the 2nd best Fitbit you can buy? Now is your chance but your chance ends soon.

Today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Day deals extravaganza and if you haven't already bought something, today is the day when you really should. By now, all the deals that's worth covering has been covered so you can rest assured that the below fitness wearable deals are actually good, not just made up.

In true Amazon fashion, some of the "nearly two million" deals are not actually that amazing as they first seem, or more like, not all running watch and fitness tracker deals have been created equally. The ones below have been hand picked by yours truly, a person testing and reviewing fitness wearables pretty much every day, all day.

Which of the best Prime Day deals are the best running watch deals? Or even the best Garmin watch deals? To determine this, you need to 1) know what price the running watches were before Amazon Prime Day 2) know what good price means in the first place. A Garmin Forerunner 245 for £169 is a great deal but even for £30 off, I wouldn't recommend the Garmin vivosmart 4 fitness tracker as it's just not a good fitness tracker in the first place.

Running and fitness watches to keep an eye out for are not the latest gen models, especially when it comes to Garmins, but maybe the slightly 'older' models, such as the Polar Vantage V, Garmin Fenix 5 series, Garmin Forerunner 45, Garmin Forerunner 235 and Garmin Forerunner 935. These running wearables have loads of useful features and can provide athletes with accurate data to optimise their training, despite not featuring the latest generation sensors.

Best running watch deals you don't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Watch | Was £249.99 | Now £165 | You save £84.99 on Amazon Prime Day

I really don't want to be that person that cries wolf but I think this is the Forerunner 245 is the cheapest it's ever been. The Merlot colourway is cheaper than the Grey but even that's only £4 extra, still an absolute bargain. Get this amazing running watch for £84.99 less this Amazon Prime Day!View Deal

Is this a good deal?

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is an amazing running watch, one of the best ones when it comes to value for money. It packs pretty much all the running and health sensors most runners need and provides readings with high accuracy. The watch is a good price as is but with this discount applied, it's an absolute steal. Go get it tiger.

Fitbit Sense | Was $299 | Now $199 | Save $100 at Amazon US

This is the cheapest Sense ever and not only is it 100 bucks off, it is also cheaper than Versa 3. At their usual prices I would recommend the Versa 3 as much better value. However today you can get the Sense, which has all the features of Versa 3 and looks and feels noticeably more classy AND has some bonus wellness features for less money than the Versa 3. You would be a crazy damn fool to miss out on this.View Deal

In the UK? Get the Fitbit Sense at an almost-as-good discount | Was £324.98 | Now £239 | You save £85.98 (26%) on Amazon Prime Day



Garmin Forerunner 45S GPS Running Watch | Was £159.99 | Now £103 | You save £56.99 (36%) at Amazon

And a Garmin deal, just for good measure! Seeing the Forerunner 45S discounted is not all that much of a surprise, given that Garmin just recently announced the Forerunner 55. Nevertheless, the Forerunner 45S is an excellent running watch with built-in GPS, not to mention Garmin Coach, an adaptable running trainer feature that can get you ready for your next race, easily. Now even cheaper than yesterday!View Deal

Is this a good deal?

I would recommend the Garmin Forerunner 45S for anyone trying to get into running. Although the Garmin Forerunner 55 is already available to buy, its predecessor is still a decent running wearable, especially at this price point.

Fitbit Sense Health Smartwatch | Was £324.98 | Now £239 | You save £85.98 (26%) on Amazon Prime Day

Has the Sense ever been this cheap? Maybe it hasn't but even if it was, I don't think it was much cheaper than this. The £239 deal price is very close to the RRP of the Versa 3 which might make it all the more appealing to people who are interested in features such as ECG measurement, skin temperature sensor and stress management.View Deal

The Fitbit Sense is even cheaper in the US! Buy the Sense for only $199, was $299.95, you save 100.95 at Amazon US

Is this a good deal?

The Sense is a bit of an overkill version of the Fitbit Versa 3, the latter which I usually recommend to people as the best Fitbit. That said, for this price, the Sense is not a bad option as it adds a few more (admittedly not the most important) features to the mix like ECG and skin temperature sensor. If you're interested in the latest and greatest tech, now is the time to get a Sense.

Garmin Venu Sq GPS Fitness Smartwatch | Was £179.99 | Now £146.89 | You save £33.10 (18%) on Amazon Prime Day

Small, cheap and cheerful, the Garmin Venu Sq is a great Fitbit and Apple Watch alternative fitness watch for people who prefer Garmin watches over those too. This nifty little smartwatch is a Garmin running watch in disguise with a precise heart rate sensor and built-in GPS. Cheapest ever!View Deal

HUAWEI Band 6 Fitness Tracker | Was £59.99 | Now £39.99 | You save £20 (33%) on Amazon Prime Day

I would recommend the Huawei Band 6, even at full price, let alone when it's 33% off, as it is now on Amazon Prime Day. This nifty little fitness tracker has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, up to 2-week battery life, heart rate sensor with all-day SpO2 monitoring plus it tracks sleep and supports smart notifications. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro | Was £649 | Now £435 | You save £214.99 (33%) at Amazon

Is the Fenix 6X Pro an absolute overkill? Absolutely. Does it have pretty much all the features you'll ever need from an outdoor watch? It certainly does. Is it huge on the wrist? Indeed it is. Should you buy it for £214.99 on Amazon Prime Day? You definitely should! Who wouldn't want to save that much money on a Fenix? You'd be silly to miss this deal.View Deal

Withings ScanWatch – Hybrid Smartwatch with ECG, Heart Rate and Oximeter | Was £249.95 | Now £199.95 | You save £50 (20%) at Amazon

The Scan watch is a beautiful and competent hybrid smartwatch that measures ECG and can even detect signs of AFib with on the wrist without any additional sensors. If you ever wanted a health/fitness watch but don't like the all-digital look of Garmin, the stylish Scanwatch might just be your best option. Now £50 off, deal ends midnight 22 June!View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite | Was £59 | Now £41.29 | You save £17.71 (30%) at Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is a great little fitness tracker that looks more substantial than the Fitbit Charge 4 thanks to its large watch face all the while being dirt cheap and somewhat capable too. This nifty wearable has an 'up to' 9 days battery life, tracks sleep and even has built-in GPS! It can also monitor stress and has 11 workout modes. What a barg! Deal ends midnight 22 June!View Deal

Polar Unite Waterproof Fitness Smartwatch | Was £134.50 | Now £89.99 | You save £44.51 (33%) at Amazon

The Polar Unite is a more accessible version of the Polar Ignite and uses the same ecosystem as the most advanced Polar running watches, such as the Vantage V2. What you'll miss out on here is the built-in GPS, although as long as you keep your smartphone on you as you exercise outdoors, the Unite will be able to track position through its connected GPS feature. A great fitness watch for a great price! Offer ends midnight 22 June.View Deal

TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch | Was £222.99 | Now £143.19 | You save £79.80 (36%) at Amazon

This Wear OS powered fitness watch can estimate VO2 max, track sleep, suitable for pool swimming and features a unique 'layered' screen that enables to watch to function for up to 30 days on one charge. The TicWatch Pro S also has a built-in GPS chip, and, of course, an optical heart rate sensor. Now almost £80 off, deal ends midnight 22 June!View Deal

Garmin Instinct Outdoor Smartwatch | Was £269.99 | Now £159 | You save £110.99 (41%) on Amazon Prime Day

What a barg! The Garmin Instinct is one of the most popular Garmin watches on Amazon Prime Day and considering how cheap it is now, I would highly surprised if this wasn't the case this time around. The black colourway is certainly discounted but make sure you double check the price as not all colours are cheap. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch | Was £129.99 | Now £74.50 | You save £55.49 (43%) on Amazon Prime Day

The Forerunner 35 might not represent the latest generation of cheap Forerunners but if you're happy to compromise on sensor accuracy a bit, at least compared to the newest model, the Forerunner 55, you'll get a decent GPS running watch that grants you access to the excellent wider Garmin ecosystem. View Deal

I personally would love to see a cheap Garmin Venu 2 deal so I can get my hands on this amazing fitness watch for cheaper but alas, I don't think there will be any of those this year. What we might see is Garmin Forerunner 945 deals and should there are any of those, I recommend getting one as it's just an excellent running watch. Other than that, I'd recommend the below running watch deals this Amazon Prime Day.

