This Lego Home Alone House is here to get you into the holiday spirit

Featuring Kevin McCallister, the Wet Bandits and a 3,955-piece house from the classic Home Alone film

Lego Home Alone house
(Image credit: Lego)
Mat Gallagher

By Last updated

You can be too old for a lot of things, but you’re never too old for Lego sets. Thanks once again to the Lego Ideas group the classic 1990 holiday film, Home Alone has been immortalized in 3,995 Lego pieces.

The idea, which was submitted by Lego designer Alex Storozhuk, from Ukraine, will be released on November 1st and includes many of the highlights from the film in the detailed three-story house. There’s the bathroom mirror, for Kevin’s classic aftershave face-slap, traps for the Wet Bandits to fall into, and even the cutout of Michael Jordan on the train tracks in the living room.  

In addition to the classic house, the set includes the treehouse and the van used by the robbers. There are five figures including Kevin, Marv, Harry, Kevin’s mom Kate and ‘old man’ Marley from across the road.

Lego Home Alone house

(Image credit: Lego)

The release comes in plenty of time for the holidays and Thanksgiving – though we’re unlikely to see this set show up in the best Black Friday deals. Priced at $250/£230 from the Lego store it’s a fairly significant purchase to be adding to your Christmas list but if you’re feeling flush it is likely to make any Home Alone fan very happy.

Lego Home Alone house

(Image credit: Lego)
TOPICS
Toys
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.