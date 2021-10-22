This Lego Home Alone House is here to get you into the holiday spirit

You can be too old for a lot of things, but you’re never too old for Lego sets. Thanks once again to the Lego Ideas group the classic 1990 holiday film, Home Alone has been immortalized in 3,995 Lego pieces.

The idea, which was submitted by Lego designer Alex Storozhuk, from Ukraine, will be released on November 1st and includes many of the highlights from the film in the detailed three-story house. There’s the bathroom mirror, for Kevin’s classic aftershave face-slap, traps for the Wet Bandits to fall into, and even the cutout of Michael Jordan on the train tracks in the living room.

In addition to the classic house, the set includes the treehouse and the van used by the robbers. There are five figures including Kevin, Marv, Harry, Kevin’s mom Kate and ‘old man’ Marley from across the road.

(Image credit: Lego)

The release comes in plenty of time for the holidays and Thanksgiving – though we’re unlikely to see this set show up in the best Black Friday deals. Priced at $250/£230 from the Lego store it’s a fairly significant purchase to be adding to your Christmas list but if you’re feeling flush it is likely to make any Home Alone fan very happy.