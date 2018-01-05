This jacket keeps you warm, charges your phone, and looks good while doing so

Keep those cyclone bombs at bay with these jackets from Blaze Wear, which feature heating panels to keep you toasty, even when outside looks like a Hollywood disaster film.

The Explorer and Traveller jackets use "Thermolite Core" padding, a no-down insulation tailored for exceptional warmth.

This core padding is paired with Blaze's "Tri Zone Heat Technology" which you can activate when you need it.

At the touch of a button heating elements warm up in seconds so you can enjoy your winter adventures when the temperature drops.

You can select three different heat settings, cool, medium and hot, which is capable of reaching a maximum of 55°C.

The Tri Zone Heat Technology is made from carbon fibres and is seamlessly integrated into each garment, strategically placed with two at the front and one at the back to target your core.

This then naturally distributes heat around the body.

The jackets come with an internal and re-chargeable battery pack, which can also be used to charge your phone while on the move.

The Explorer (from £200) is water resistant and features dense wadding, fleece-lined pockets and a detachable hood with faux fur trim for extra protection in extreme weather.

The Traveller (from £195) is precision made for outstanding fit and function with dense wadding, classic exterior pockets and a detachable hood.

Both Explorer and Traveller jackets come in Navy and Black colourways and are available to buy now on Blaze Wear's website.

