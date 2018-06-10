This is how the Samsung Galaxy S9 beat the iPhone X

Can Apple's new iPhone X for 2018 beat Samsung's Note 9?

Samsung S9 Plus review

By

Samsung has beaten Apple, officially, with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus outselling the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus in April 2018.

New sales figures have confirmed that Samsung beat Apple is smartphone sales in April 2018 with the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 out-selling the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The figures come from Counterpoint's Market Pulse April Edition which shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus as the top selling with 2.6 percent of the global smartphone model sales market for April 2018. The Samsung Galaxy S9 actually comes in second place, also listed at 2.6 percent.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review: the one true iPad alternative

Apple rolls in with third place at 2.3 percent for the iPhone X but also takes fourth place for the iPhone 8 Plus at 2.3 percent and fifth place for the iPhone 8 with 2.2 percent.

While this shows Samsung's popularity right now, that could change soon as Apple is set to release up to four new iPhones in September. That said, Samsung is also due to unveil its Galaxy Note 9 this year with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy X foldable phones to follow early in 2019. 

So while Samsung and Android are currently topping this particular chart, the future is still very much looking bright for Apple's iPhone and iOS.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.