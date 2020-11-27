The best Ring doorbell Black Friday deals of the day

Ring has been making smarter and smarter doorbells for years now and the current crop are some of the strongest, offering a huge range of features that extend far beyond simply being a doorbell. If you've been tempted in the past, now is a good time to make the leap, as Amazon is offering some heavy discounts for Black Friday.
The premise behind Ring's smart doorbells is simple: a camera records 1080p video of what's going on outside and reports back to a smartphone app when a parcel arrives, something suspicious happens, and so on. You can two-way video with the Ring unit, too, letting you greet guests before even getting to the door.
The main reason for getting a Ring is security: protecting your home when you can see everything going on by the front door is a lot easier than the alternatives and the latest generations include smart detection for suspicious activities.
Alexa is, of course, available as standard, meaning a Ring doorbell can be controlled from any other Echo or Alexa-enabled devices in your house. It's the basis for a very smart home.
Amazon offers a few different Ring models and we've compiled the best deals below.
