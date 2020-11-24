The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

With Black Friday deals officially now here there has never been a better time to get your hands on the latest gadgets, fashion, fitness, toys, and whatever else as retailers offer steep discounts across the board. One good example: Nintendo's Switch, a brilliant home and portable console that now has an incredible library of games to play.
Like everything Nintendo, the Switch's charm comes from being a bit different. Instead of offering 4K gaming, the Switch is focused on casual fun. Think Mario, not Dark Souls. While there's nothing wrong with a hardcore gaming experience, we love the quirkiness of the Switch, a true family console.
Everything about the Switch is fun, from the colour scheme on down. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been the breakout star of the Switch show, driven by people's need for comfiness in an otherwise horrible year, but there are loads of fantastic titles to get your teeth into once your island is up and running.
If you're looking to curl up on the sofa with family or friends this winter and explore new and exciting worlds on the big screen then the Switch is perfect. Alternatively, if you want to play with the Switch away from the big screen, it's a really capable handheld console.
Basically, we can't recommend it enough and there are some seriously good Black Friday deals on offer for the foreseeable.
