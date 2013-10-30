Technology firms to work towards smart home standard

Four of the largest home appliance and IT companies have agreed to work towards a common standard for smart home technologies.

ABB, Bosch, Cisco and LG have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a consortium that will develop smart home standards.

There was no word on the technologies that will come of the memorandum of understanding. However, the move does mean that all future smart devices from the four companies should work together.

Analysts have warned that standards will need to be agreed before the smart home can truly become a reality. At the moment, many of the devices available – such as smart TVs through to home heating systems – are not able to talk to each other.

Each of the four companies are market leaders in specific technologies related to the smart home.

ABB is one of the largest companies specialising robotics and automation, Bosch manufacturers a number of home appliances, as does LG. Cisco specialises in networking and computer technologies.

It is unclear if the consortium has already started targeting other companies. However, it is safe to assume that these four companies are unlikely to be the only four that sign up to a common standard.

The standard will be made available to other manufacturers, developers and service providers.