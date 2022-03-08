T3 Awards 2022 nominations are now open – with more categories than ever

The T3 Awards are now 16 years' old which, in the UK, makes them old enough to leave home but not quite old enough to take a driving test. And with the first T3 Awards taking place in 2006, they're also older than the original iPhone. What history!

The T3 Awards haven't stood still over that time – three years ago we expanded the categories and completely reimagined the format and this year we've added even more categories, bringing the total number to 98. What hasn't changed is that the T3 Awards – just like T3 itself – are still all about helping you to discover the very best products to buy, things you'll cherish.

The winners of the T3 Awards 2022 will be announced during the week of Monday 6 June and will appear in T3 magazine issue 225 on sale Monday 6 June. That‘s ages away but the process of choosing the victors starts right now and you can enter your nominations for the T3 judges to consider.

Categories this year range from mobiles to mowers and from TVs to tents, and new categories for 2022 include Best Multisport Watch, Best Fitness Innovation, Best Portable Barbecue, Best Smoker and more.

As well as announcing victors in all T3's core areas – tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto, wellness, and fitness – in June, we'll also be handing out awards in our 'headline' categories. So by the time June is out, you'll know who's been crowned the greatest gadget, brand, retailer, the best gadget under £100/$100 and the tech innovation of the year.

New for 2022: T3 Design Icons

This year we have a brand new category spanning a dozen new awards. The category is called Design Icons and it has been introduced to celebrate the brands who are developing beautiful and innovative designs that help people live a smarter, better life. From tech to appliances, fitness and travel, our panel of judges will select the products that are leading the way in design, and showcasing creative excellence.

How to make your nominations

We've got lots of opinions about what should be on the shortlists and even what might ultimately win, but we are again taking nominations for the T3 Awards from brands, marketers and fans, so even more worthy products are brought to our attention.

You can nominate as many products as you like, and the process is easy – simply fill in the online form saying what you're nominating and why. We already have key products in mind in all categories, so it's probably not necessary to nominate Premier League products such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 – although feel free to do so if it makes you happy. Nominations close on Friday 1 April, 2022.