T3 Awards 2020: Christopher Ward's C60 Sapphire is the top watch under £1000

If you're a horologist with £1000 to spend, we have some great news for you: there's never been a better time to buy a watch. There are so many great options out there, from established brands like Hamilton and Casio, to legendary Swiss brands like Tissot.

This year, the T3 Award for Best Watch under £1000 goes to the Christopher Ward C60 Sapphire.

Last year, Christopher Ward unveiled the C60, a thoroughly modern dive watch designed to showcase the advanced watchmaking Christopher Ward is capable of.

The updated design is significantly sleeker and more legible than previous versions, with a smooth dial and a modern, triangular hour hand.

The new Trident 3 also feels better on the wrist, with a slimmer profile than previous versions, and clean sides which play with the light. It's a very attractive piece.

Other improvements include a re-engineered crown, quick-release steel bracelet, hybrid rubber strap, redesigned backplate, and a more satisfying bezel 'click' – Christopher Ward and his team actually roamed around various London watch boutiques to find the luxury watches with the best click, then spent months of R&D in trying to replicate or better them.

This year, Christopher Ward has taken the Trident range to a whole new level, with striking, bold designs which really set this British brand apart from its more conventional Swiss rivals.

The best example of this is the C60 Sapphire, which features a see-through dial made from sapphire crystal.

Despite being an affordable watch, Christopher Ward has cut no corners here. For example, its used top-grade SuperLumiNova X1-GL-C1 and deeper indexes to hold a greater volume of lume paint, to make sure the watch is still readable at night.

So, what do we think of the Trident C60 Sapphire? Everything combined, Christopher Ward has managed to create an incredibly compelling package with a bold design that offers unbeatable value for money.

Full shortlist: G-Shock Mudmaster British Army edition, Hamilton PSR, Christopher Ward C60 Sapphire, Certina DS-1 Big Date Powermatic 80, Tissot Gentleman Powermatic 80 Silicium