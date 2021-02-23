Star HAS ARRIVED on Disney Plus: Here's everything you can now stream on the streaming service

Disney Plus has finally unveiled its new brand - Star - in the UK, Canada, Australia and select European territories, bringing with it a magical array of boxsets, movies and Star Originals to the House of Mouse's very own streaming service.
With the likes of Netflix constantly flooding its own platform with new things to watch, Disney Plus is certainly laying its claim in the streaming subscription space, upping the age range on its content with more adult-orientated titles like Grey's Anatomy and The X-Files to appeal to a wider audience.
Sitting alongside the likes of its Pixar and Marvel hubs, Star will also join Fox and National Geographic content, helping to diversify Disney Plus's choice of binge-worthy content. You can sign up straight away on the website, with the choice of keeping things flexible on a rolling monthly plan, or saving 20% by committing to a year.
And don't worry, parents. If you're concerned about your youngsters seeing new content that just isn't appropriate, you'll be relieved to hear that alongside the launch of Star, Disney Plus will also be introducing parental controls.
To find out all about the new Disney Plus Star shows and movies arriving to the platform, as well as what these parental controls offer, keep reading.
Disney Plus - Sign up for a year for £79.90/CA$119.99/AU$119.99/NZ$129.99
Binge 24, Lost and The X-Files all in one place with the launch of Star titles on Disney Plus, and make way for fantastic Star Originals, too, sure to keep the whole family entertained. Sign up to Disney Plus now and save nearly 20% when opting for its annual plan, otherwise pay a monthly rate of £7.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99/NZ$129.99.View Deal
Star will bring with it over 300 titles. While these aren't all available right now at launch, you can expect them to be drip fed across the coming months. Offering a permanent home to fan favorites like The X-Files, 24 and Desperate Housewives, the introduction of Star on Disney Plus will also bring a stream of completely original TV shows, including Helstrom, telling the chilling story of brother and sister as they navigate a challenging dynamic while tracking down their serial killer parent - you can tell why they're troubled, we suppose...
A spin-off from the world of LGBTQ+ rom-com, Love, Simon, Star brings the Hulu title Love, Victor outside of the US as Victor Salazar faces much of the same questions of identity alongside being the new kid at Creekwood High School.
Both are available to start watching right now - but what else is there to binge your way through? Sure to keep you busy, these are the titles we can stream already, including movies and, of course, those much-loved boxsets.
What movies can I watch with Star on Disney Plus?
- The 13th Warrior
- 42 to 1
- 9 to 5
- Adam (2009)
- The Air Up There
- The Alamo
- Anna and the King
- Annapolis
- Another Earth
- Another Stakeout
- Anywhere But Here
- Arachnophobia
- Australia
- Bachelor Party
- Bad Ass
- Bad Company (2002)
- Bad Company (AKA: Tool Shed)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Bad Times at the El Royale
- Baggage Claim
- The Banger Sisters
- Be Water
- Beaches
- Before and After (1996)
- Belle
- Beloved (1998)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Best Laid Plans
- Big Trouble
- Billy Bathgate
- Black Nativity
- Borat
- Boys Don’t Cry
- Braveheart
- Breaking and Entering
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Broadcast News
- Brokedown Palace
- Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
- Brothers in Exile
- Brown Sugar
- Bubble Boy
- Bulworth
- Bushwhacked
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Casanova (2005)
- Catch That Kid
- Cedar Rapids
- Chain Reaction
- Chasing Tyson
- Choke
- The Clearing
- Cleopatra (1963)
- Cocktail
- Cocoon: The Return
- Cold Creek Manor
- The Color of Money
- Come See The Paradise
- The Comebacks
- Commando (1985)
- Con Air
- Conan the Barbarian
- Confetti
- Consenting Adults
- A Cool Dry Place
- Cousin Bette
- Crazy/Beautiful
- Crimson Tide
- The Crucible
- Cyrus
- Damien – Omen II
- The Darjeeling Unlimited
- Dark Water
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
- The Day the Series Stopped
- Day Watch
- Deadpool 2
- Dead Presidents
- Deep Rising
- Deion’s Double Play
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Devil’s Due
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Double Take
- Down and Out in Beverly Hills
- Down Periscope
- Dragonball: Evolution
- Dreaming of Joseph Lees
- Drive Me Crazy
- The Drop
- Duets
- The East
- Ed Wood
- The Edge
- Encino Man
- Enemy of the State
- Enough Said
- Evita
- Exodus: Gods and Kings
- The Fab Five (2011)
- Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
- The Fault in Our Stars
- The Favourite
- The Final Conflict
- Firestorm (1998)
- The Fly (1986)
- For the Boys
- Four Falls of Buffalo
- French Connection II
- The French Connection
- From Hell
- Gentlemen Broncos
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- The Good Son (1993)
- A Good Year
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Great White Hype
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Guilty As Sin
- Gun Shy
- The Happening
- Here on Earth
- High Fidelity
- High Hells and Low Lifes
- Hitchcock
- Hoffa
- Holy Man
- Hope Springs (2003)
- I Heart Huckabees
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- I Origins
- I Think I Love My Wife
- Idiocracy
- In America
- In Her Shoes
- Independence Day
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Jennifer’s Body
- The Jewel of the Nile
- John Tucker Must Die
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Jordan Rides the Bus
- Joshua
- Just Married
- Just Wright
- Kingdom Come
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Kissing Jessica Stein
- Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
- Ladyhawke
- The Ladykillers (2004)
- Last Dance (1996)
- Le Divorce
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Looking for Richard
- Mad Love (1995)
- The Man From Snowy River
- Margaret
- Martha Marchy May Marlene
- MASH
- Max Payne
- The Maze Runner
- Medicine Man
- Melinda and Melinda
- Metro
- Miami Rhapsody
- Miller’s Crossing
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- My Father the Hero
- Mystery, Alaska
- The Namesake
- Nature Boy
- Never Die Alone
- The Newton Boys
- Night Watch (2006)
- No Mas
- Nothing to Lose
- Notorious
- Office Space
- One Hour Photo
- Oscar and Lucinda
- The Other Woman (2014)
- Our Family Wedding
- Out to Sea
- Pathfinder (2007)
- Phat Girlz
- Phone Booth
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Planet of the Apes (2001)
- Pony Excess
- The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
- Post Grad
- Powder
- The Preacher’s Wife
- Pretty Woman
- Primeval
- The Puppet Masters
- The Pyramid
- Quills
- Quiz Show
- Ravenous
- Rebound
- Renaissance Man
- Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
- The Ringer
- The Rocker
- Romancing the Stone
- Ruby Sparks
- Runaway Bride
- Rushmore
- Ruthless People
- The Savages
- Say it Isn’t So
- The Scarlet Letter
- Sea of Shadows
- The Secret Life of Bees
- Separate Lies
- The Sessions
- Shadow Conspiracy
- Shallow Hal
- Shining Through
- The Siege
- Signs
- Simon Birch
- A Simple Twist of Fate
- The Sitter (2011)
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Solaris
- Someone Like You
- Soul Food
- Spy Hard
- Stakeout
- Starship Troopers
- Stoker
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Surrogates
- Swing Kids
- Taxi (2004)
- Terminal Velocity
- Thank You for Smoking
- There’s Something About Mary
- The Thin Red Line (1999)
- Three Fugitives
- The Three Stooges (2012)
- Titan AE
- Tombstone
- Toys
- Trapped in Paradise
- Tristan & Isolde
- Up Close & Personal
- VI Warshawski
- Veronica Guerin
- The Village (2004)
- Von Ryan’s Express
- Waiting to Exhale
- Waitress
- Waking Life
- The War of the Roses
- The Watch (2012)
- The Waterboy
- The Way Way Back
- What’s Love Got to Do With It
- When a Man Loves a Woman
- White Men Can’t Jump
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
- Win Win
- Woman on Top
- Working Girl (1988)
- The X-Files
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe
What TV Shows can I watch with Star on Disney Plus?
- According to Jim
- Alias
- American Dad
- Animal Fight Night
- Apocalypse World War War I
- Apocalypse: The Second World War
- Atlanta
- Big Sky
- Black-Ish
- Bloody Tales of Europe
- Bloody Tales of the Tower
- Bones
- Brothers & Sisters
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Buried Secrets of WWII
- Burn Notice
- Castle
- Code Black
- Cougar Town
- Desperate Housewives
- Devious Maids
- Drugs, Inc
- Family Guy
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Firefly
- Flashforward
- The Fosters
- The Gifted
- Glee
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Helstrom
- The Hot Zone
- How I Met Your Mother
- Inside North Korea’s Dynasty
- The Killing
- LA 92
- Lance
- Lie to Me
- Lost
- Love, Victor
- Mafia Confidential
- Maradona Confidential
- Mars
- Modern Family
- OJ: Made in America
- Perception
- Prison Break
- Raising Hope
- Resurrection
- Revenge
- Rosewood
- Scandal
- Scream Queens
- Scrubs
- Sleepy Hollow
- Snowfall
- Solar Opposites
- Sons of Anarchy
- The Strain
- Terra Nova
- Terriers
- Trust
- Ugly Betty
- Ultimate Survival WWII
- Valley of the Boom
- Witness to Disaster
- WWII Bomb Hunters
- The X-Files
- The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All
- 24
- 24: Legacy
- The 80s: The Decade That Made Us
- 9/11 Firehouse
- The 90s: The Last Great Decade?
- 9-1-1
What parental controls does Disney Plus have?
Good news for anxious parents - alongside this plethora of new content, Disney Plus is also introducing better parental controls. Parents will be better able to control what their kids can and can't watch and rest assured they won't have access to anything inappropriate.
With the ability to create profiles for each member of the household, the new parental controls give the ability to set limits on what content each profile can watch on your account by setting age rating restrictions. Keeping that more mature content under lock and key, you can also set a PIN for your own profile.
- Find out if and where you can still get a Disney Plus free trial
- The best media streamers to binge watch your favorite TV shows and movies on
- The pressure is on for Netflix - find out about Netflix's lineup of new British shows