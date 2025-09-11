It's Jo joke! Jonas Brothers have a Christmas movie coming in November

It's September, so that can mean only one thing: it's time to talk about this year's Christmas movie hit – which looks set to arrive on Disney+ later this year.

Established now as one of the best streaming services, Disney+ has its sights set on getting the Christmas number one. How? It has got the Jonas Brothers on board to help achieve that goal.

As has just been announced, this festive season we'll be getting A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on the streaming service. And with a tag line of "Let it bro, let it bro, let it bro," it's likely going to be time for some tongue-in-cheek Christmas laughs.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie trailer

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie | Official Teaser | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

What's A Very Jonas Christmas Movie about?

Can the Jonas brothers carry an entire Christmas movie? We're about to find out, as they lead Disney's new seasonal movie that follows three brothers as they face a series of travel mishaps.

It's the usual rush to get back to their families for Christmas, while getting from London to New York against the clock. Expect plenty of travel chaos, some celebrity cameos, and lots of holiday spirit.

This marks the return of the Jonas Brothers and Disney together, since it first helped launch them into their career with the Camp Rock movies and the sitcom Jonas. This new flick will coincide with the band's 20th anniversary, too.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney)

As you'd frankly hope, the movie isn't out yet – with just a teaser trailer to keep us going. It launches well before Christmas, mind, in mid-November.

How you take this movie will likely depend on your expectations. It looks like a bit of fun that could be something for the family to watch together. Or perhaps it's a contender for your next Bad Movie Night?

Fans of the Jonas Brothers will doubtless be excited and enjoy the three 'bros' on their Christmas adventure. The teaser has already had millions of views, too, so expect this to get a strong fan welcome. Comments range from "cute" to "funny" and everything in between.

Fans should also be excited to look out for cameos from Jonas Brothers family members slipped into the movie too. But you'll have to wait to catch them all, as A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is due to land on Disney+ from 14 November. It's Jo joke!