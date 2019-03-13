Sky Sports deal offers unbelievable £100 discount, but it's a limited time offer

To celebrate the start of the the Formula 1 season, Sky-owned video streaming service Now TV has unleashed a stellar new deal on its Sky Sports Pass. With only the British Grand Prix set to be available on Channel 4 this year, F1 fans will need to get their hands on a Sky Q subscription or a contract-free Now TV account.

Thankfully, Now TV has launched a special F1 Season Ticket that gives you access to all nine months of the Formula 1 season for a reduced price. The one-off payments means you won't have to deal with monthly bills or a rolling contract, which is nice.

And if you're not a diehard F1 fan, don't worry – Now TV's F1 Season Ticket also unlocks access to all Sky Sports channels. That means you'll get exactly the same package as the standard Sky Sports Pass, which costs £14.99 a week, or £33.99 a month. So, you'll be able to watch the rest of the Premier League football season, golf majors, Ashes cricket, and more. Over the course of the nine months, you would spend £305.91 on Sky Sports Passes – quite a saving compared to £195.

The all-new F1 Season Ticket for costs £195. While that might initially sound a little steep, it actually works out at £5 per week, which is a significant saving on the standard Sky Sports Pass – even though you get exactly the same content.

Now TV is only offering the new deal until March 31, 2019 so if you want to get a serious discount on the next nine months of sport coverage, make sure to add it to your basket ASAP.