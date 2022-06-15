Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 suddenly looks much more appealing

Samsung's incoming folding phone appears to have an impressive hardware upgrade

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 folding phone being used by a woman in sunglasses who is partially submerged in a swimming pool
(Image credit: Samsung)
Max Slater-Robins
By
published

Samsung makes some of the best smartphones going, especially if you want to use Android or like a more exciting form factor than the iPhone 13 offers. 

And we might have just got a really good look at the forthcoming update to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, one of the most interesting smartphones in recent times, thanks to its retro-esque folding design. 

In a now-removed tweet (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), YouTuber TechTalkTV has posted a gallery of photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in all its glory, roughly one month after CAD renders (opens in new tab) for the device leaked. 

But it's not just photos: TechTalkTV has also made a hands-on video with the alleged device, giving us a really clear look at what's to come. 

In essence, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a very similar design to the outgoing Z Flip 3, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Perhaps the biggest change is the crease – a necessity given how the phone works – is less noticeable. 

While the crease isn't, and wasn't, a major deal for customers and reviewers, it's good to see Samsung attempting to improve something that could be made better. 

TechTalkTV expects the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to come with 12MP main and ultrawide cameras, alongside a 10MP selfie camera, alongside a larger 3,700mAh battery. 

As The Verge notes (opens in new tab), these updates would be fairly disappointing, especially the camera, given the Z Flip 4 is going to be a high-end handset, competing with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TOPICS
Phones
Max Slater-Robins
Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals