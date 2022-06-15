Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 suddenly looks much more appealing

Samsung makes some of the best smartphones going, especially if you want to use Android or like a more exciting form factor than the iPhone 13 offers.
And we might have just got a really good look at the forthcoming update to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, one of the most interesting smartphones in recent times, thanks to its retro-esque folding design.
In a now-removed tweet (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), YouTuber TechTalkTV has posted a gallery of photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in all its glory, roughly one month after CAD renders (opens in new tab) for the device leaked.
But it's not just photos: TechTalkTV has also made a hands-on video with the alleged device, giving us a really clear look at what's to come.
In essence, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a very similar design to the outgoing Z Flip 3, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Perhaps the biggest change is the crease – a necessity given how the phone works – is less noticeable.
While the crease isn't, and wasn't, a major deal for customers and reviewers, it's good to see Samsung attempting to improve something that could be made better.
TechTalkTV expects the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to come with 12MP main and ultrawide cameras, alongside a 10MP selfie camera, alongside a larger 3,700mAh battery.
As The Verge notes (opens in new tab), these updates would be fairly disappointing, especially the camera, given the Z Flip 4 is going to be a high-end handset, competing with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max.