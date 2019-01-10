Samsung Galaxy X folding phone will launch on 20 February

Samsung's highly anticipated folding smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy X or Samsung Galaxy Fold – is set for an official launch at events in San Francisco and London on Wednesday 20 February.

That piece of intel comes from The Wall Street Journal which says the information comes via "people familiar with the matter".

Funnily enough, the Galaxy S10 range of three phones is also reported to be launching at an event on Wednesday 20 February in San Francisco. Because we are highly skilled journalists here at T3.com, we have deduced that these two launches are actually the same event. You heard it here first.

Until today, it was widely assumed that the S10 handsets, and possibly the Galaxy X, would be announced at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event at MWC 2019 on Sunday 24 February. But it now seems that Samsung wants to get a bit of space between the announcements of its new flagship phones and the tide of new handsets that will be announced a week later at MWC in Barcelona.

We're certainly looking forward to getting a look at the finished version of the folding phone. The Galaxy X was heavily disguised when it made its first public appearance at Samsung's Developer Conference in San Francisco in November 2018. And while it was reportedly shown off at CES 2019 this week, the word that came back from one of those private meetings was that the handset was still in an unfinished state.

An exec from one of Samsung's clients was quoted as saying: "Completely folding the device will lead to breakage. For this reason, Samsung is testing the device so that the sides remain slightly lifted when folded. The prototype seen today leaves a crease mark when being folded, but this issue will be fixed in the finalised version." The exec also said that Samsung is still polishing the optimisation processes for the phone's hardware and software.

Still, they've got 41 days to get it sorted, which is surely plenty.