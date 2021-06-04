Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy TabA7 Lite: all the features in a cheaper tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite add to Samsung’s ever-growing line-up and provide affordable versions in their respective sizes. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE – the fan edition – keeps the best bits of the Tab S7 range, such as the 12.4-inch screen and battery of the Tab S7+, the included S-pen and adds two new colors (Mystic Green and Mystic Pink).

Fan favorites obviously don’t include the rear cameras, as the 13MP and 5MP offerings have been replaced with a single 8MP camera on the rear, and a 5MP on the front, rather than the Tab S7’s 8MP. And for those pixel peepers, the display is a WQXGA (2560x1600) TFT like the Tab S7 rather than the WQXGA+ (2800x1752) of the Tab S7+.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage or 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, which is the entry-level of the Tab S7. The larger 10,090mAh battery is a great feature though and should keep the tablet running for up to 14 hours.

In addition to the Wi-Fi and LTE versions, there’s also a 5G model coming that opens up the Tab S7 FE for seriously fast connections on the move. While the final price hasn’t been announced for any of the S7 FE versions, I expect we’ll see a starting price of under $599 (£425/AU$782) for the Wi-Fi only version.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a compact 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1340x800) display, which sits in-between the current 10.4-inch Tab A7 and the Tab A 8-inch model. This makes the tablet only a little bigger than some smartphones and ideal for those on the move.

It features up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage with a microSD slot for additional storage. Like the Tab S7 FE it comes in both Wi-Fi only and LTE versions – but no 5G model here. It does feature a 5,100mAh battery which, while smaller than the one on the Tab S7 should offer a similar 10+ hours of use.

Like the S7 FE, no price has been given yet for the Tab A7 Lite but I expect this to come in a touch above the current Tab A 8.0 model, so around $170 (£120/AU$222).