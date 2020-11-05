iPhone 12 brushes off Galaxy S21 threat: Samsung set to repeat Note 20 mistake

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21 in January in a surprise manoeuvre that sees the release move up from its usual March window, following hot on the heels of the iPhone 12.

While an early debut is good news for fans, they might be in for a let-down with news that the smartphone could forgo its premium materials for the same plastic chassis that we saw on the Galaxy Note 20.

This is on top of the rumors that suggest the Galaxy S21's specs are going to be underwhelming, and that a merger with the Note series could be on the cards as Samsung turns its attention to its foldable series.

I urge everyone not to buy plastic S and Note phones. Whether it is now or in the future, if you do, Samsung will continue to produce plastic phones.November 3, 2020

Samsung tipser Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to once again advise anyone waiting on the next year's flagships to abandon that plan and pick up a Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 20 Ultra instead; sticking to this year's flagship seems to be the wisest choice for Samsung phones who aren't interested in foldables.

It seems that Samsung is set to utilise a plastic body for the smartphone based on the comment, as well as tweet from fellow leaker Chun, who said it's more than likely just last month.

The chances of a Glasstic S21 are getting higher than ever beforeOctober 5, 2020

The standard Note 20 is kitted out with 'glasstic' – a glass-like plastic – which riled up customers who were forking out $1,000 in the US for the 128GB 5G model at minimum.

With everything we've heard so far, it does seem that Samsung's focus is on moving to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 follow-up for its premium flagship, rather than offering a top tier device in its S or Note series next year.

Of course, this is all unconfirmed, but with noted leakers steering fans away from the Galaxy S21 and Note 21, it's worth keeping that advice in mind.