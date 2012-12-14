Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 now available on 4GEE

EE has begun selling the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 with 4G LTE connectivity, while the Google Nexus 7 is also available with a 4G-enabled mobile Wi-Fi device

Everything Everywhere has unleashed the UK's first 4G LTE Android tablet in the shape of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.

The Galaxy Note 10.1, complete with S-Pen Stylus, is available now with a number of two-year mobile data contracts up for grabs.

Buyers will need to shell out at least £99.99 up front to snare the Android Ice Cream Sandwich device and then a £35.99 a month thereafter for 8GB of mobile data.

There's also a £30.99 a month option, which brings 5GB of data and requires a £199.99 premium on the handset. The cheapest monthly rate, £25.99 a month, only offers 3GB of data and requires a whopping £249.99 down payment for the tablet. All three deals include unlimited Wi-Fi hotspot access.

Just like 4GEE's smartphone contracts the offerings aren't cheap, but they will surely come down when the O2 and T-Mobile alliance begins to face competition from the likes of O2, Three and Vodafone sometime next year.

Beyond the Galaxy Note 10.1, EE is also selling T3's Gadget of the Year, the Google Nexus 7 by ASUS on contract, bundled with the Huawei E589 Mobile WiFi device to bring 4GEE connectivity on the go.

Contracts start at £29.99 up front for the bundle and £35.99 a month thereafter for 8GB of mobile data.

Earlier this week EE announced its plans to roll-out 4G LTE connectivity in 17 more cities around the UK by March 2013.

Via Engadget