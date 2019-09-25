Samsung's upcoming iPhone 12 competitor could be the Galaxy Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is not a mainstream device. Far from it, in fact. Instead, it's aimed at those with £1900 to burn on a sample of what the future could hold. However, it seems that day will come sooner than expected — Samsung is readying a new foldable that will cost less than the existing model and will launch worldwide.

Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, SamMobile has learned that the handset will come with 256GB of storage, versus the 512GB on the standard Samsung Galaxy Fold. It's also safe to assume that it's been subjected to some other cost-cutting measures to bring the price down to something in the realm of affordability.

Unfortunately, there's no word on when Samsung will launch its second foldable handset. Although, one would assume it will headline its next Unpacked event, which should take place towards the end of February 2020. This would put the handset in competition with the Apple iPhone 12, when it presumably launches in September 2020.