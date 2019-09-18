Could this be our FIRST LOOK at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2?

Samsung had enough trouble launching the Galaxy Fold, but that hasn't stopped it from turning attention to its second foldable handset. In fact, the Korean firm has already started teasing the device — in China. Here's what's interesting: the so-called Galaxy Fold 2 is set to adopt a clamshell-like flip design akin to the rumoured Motorola Razr (2019), instead of unfurling like a book à la current Galaxy Fold.

Teased as the Galaxy W20 5G at a convention in China, the handset is said to be a modern take on an old-school flip phone, featuring a massive 6.7-inch folding AMOLED touchscreen on the inside and a static cover screen on the out. That sounds remarkably similar to the Galaxy Fold, but there's tipped to be one main difference: the Galaxy W20 5G should flip up and down, while the Galaxy Fold opens outwards.

Retro, right?

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy W20 5G in the People's Republic in 2020. There's no word on whether it will venture outside the country, but if it does, it's unlikely the Galaxy W20 5G branding will follow suit (the Galaxy W series has been exclusive to China for as long as we can remember) — presumably releasing it as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 everywhere else. But that's just water cooler talk.

All we know for certain is that Samsung has another foldable in the works.