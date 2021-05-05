RIG Pro Compact controller for Xbox is the first to feature Dolby Atmos

Just over 12 months after acquiring RIG, esports controller specialist, NACON has released a new compact pro controller that is not only the first customizable wired controller for Xbox but also the world’s first game controller to include Dolby Atmos for any attached gaming headsets.

NACON also announced upgraded versions of the RIG 500 Pro headphones for Xbox, PlayStation, portable gaming and PC as well as a new RIG 700 Pro models, with versions for Xbox and PlayStation. The RIG 700 Pro are exclusive to GameStop in the US.

NACON is a French games publisher with a long history in creating third-party controllers for game consoles and is the number one manufacturer of third-party PlayStation controllers. In fact, the Nacon Revolution Unlimted Pro controller won a T3 award last year.

Its purchase of RIG back in February 2020 has now given it the experience in tournament-level gaming audio. This new controller is very much the result of the combined expertise that NACON now possesses.

The RIG Pro Compact controller (Image credit: Nacon)

RIG Pro Compact

The RIG Pro Compact (Pro Compact Controller in Europe) is 12 % smaller than a standard Xbox controller, to allow for quicker response times for serious gamers, and has high grip surfaces on the pads to avoid slippage. This is also a wired controller with a 3-meter lead, as this offers the least possible lag to the console – even the milliseconds is possible with wireless controllers is too much when competing at the highest level.

Available in either black or white, the controller is fully customizable using the companion app; allowing you to set button configurations and adjust the response times to suit the type of game you are playing. Two profiles can be held in the controller at any one time for a quick swap.

This is the first controller to feature Dolby Atmos, making the sound profile available to any headphones connected via the 3.5mm jack. It can also provide 5.1 or 7.1 audio for games that don’t support Atmos.

The Pro Compact controller is available for pre-order now (available in-stores from May 20), priced $49.99 / €49.90 / AU$99.

RIG 500 Pro (Image credit: Nacon)

RIG 500 Pro Gen 2

The new version of the RIG 500 Pro provide some nice upgrades on the original headset. A new steel headband is paired with a self-adjusting strap to provide comfort and durability for those long gaming sessions. The ear cushions feature dual materials, combining a strong leatherette outer with a softer material against the ear.

The 50mm drivers have been tuned for immersive 3D audio and there’s a flip to mute mic to allow you to quickly jump in and out of game conversations – or ones happening in the room. There are four versions of the RIG 500 Pro Gen 2 headsets: the HX is designed for Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One; the HS is for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4; the HC is for multi-platform consoles and portable gaming; and the HA is for PC gaming – featuring a longer cable and Y-splitter.

The RIG 500 Pro HC (multi-platform) are available now at GameStop, while the RIG 500 Pro HX/HS and HA models are available from May 20, priced $69.99 ($79.99 for the HA PC gaming model). These are not available outside of North America.

RIG 700 Pro (Image credit: Nacon)

RIG 700 Pro

The new RIG 700 Pro is a lightweight wireless headset, designed for comfort and zero lag. It weighs less than 241 grams (8.5 oz) and features a self-adjusting headband and – like the 500 Pro – dual material ear cushions. It achieves its zero lag by using a dongle with a dedicated 2.4GHz audio channel. The RIG 700 Pro is powered by 40mm drivers, tuned for 3D audio and has a removable microphone.

There are two versions of the RIG 700 Pro: the HX, designed for Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One; and the HS, designed for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. Both are available exclusively from GameStop for $119.99 from today. These are also not available outside of North America.