PS5 title Gran Turismo 7 will be a must-buy to see PlayStation 5's capabilities

Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 at its long-awaited reveal event last week, which was a tapas of titbits on the hardware, as well as trailers and gameplay footage for upcoming games.

Among them was platform stalwart Gran Turismo 7 which looks absolutely stunning, and if you were already tempted to pick it up, then the fact that the title will showcase "almost every single technological enhancement" of the PS5 might just cinch the deal.

Simon Rutter, executive vice-president, spoke to The Guardian about the lineup of PS5 exclusives, saying that they're "hugely important" - more so than they've "ever been." He explained that the developers that form part of PlayStation's collection of studios are able to "extract the most out of the system performance" because of their access to the PS5's system designers.

Rutter went on to say that Gran Turismo 7 "is going to benefit from almost every single technological enhancement" that the console has. Improved loading times is one area fans of the series can look forward to, with Rutter describing them as "next to nothing compared to what they have been in the past."

We know that the PS5 will come installed with a custom 3D audio unit within its AMD processor, and you can bet your butt that it'll make Gran Turismo 7 shine.

"Sitting in the cockpit, the 3D audio allows you to hear the thunderous roar of a Ferrari behind you or in front of you, and you can recognise the difference between that and the engine noise of a Maserati."

The game will even utilise the features of the DualSense controller - in particular the haptic feedback.

"Driving the car using the DualSense controller, you’ll have a different feeling in your hands from the smooth undulating tarmac of a racetrack, compared to the gritty sensation on a gravel track. Pressing a soft accelerator will feel very different than pressing on a stiff brake pedal or gear paddle."

The PS4 is home to some of the best platform exclusive games this generation, including the sequel to Naughty Dog's The Last of Us which launches this Friday. We've reviewed The Last of Us Part II and it's a fantastic game that continues the trend.

It's encouraging to see Sony doubling down on its bread and butter, and the next generation of games sounds like it's going to be stellar, thanks in large part to the hardware.