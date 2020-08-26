PS5 looks great in retail box – but it's going to be huge

Sony has been slow to release details on the PS5, unveiling its next-gen console months after Microsoft's Xbox Series X reveal, but now both console manufacturers are gearing up for pre-orders before they launch their hardware this November, although it seems they're in a stalemate over who will announce pricing first.
Despite the lack of official info, the price for the PS5 and its range of accessories has allegedly been leaked, as well as the reported September pre-order date. The jury's still out on just how big the console is going to be – although we hear it's going to be pretty heavy – but it's just gotten a tad easier to envision what it's going to look like under the Christmas tree, all boxed up and ready to go.
- Sony's PS5 console in classic PS1 grey is a welcome hit of nostalgia
- PS5 games: The best PlayStation 5 games set to launch in 2020 and beyond
- Galaxy S21 will include S-Pen – Samsung to scrap Galaxy Note range entirely
Graphic designer Vinícius de Jesus has knocked up a PS5 concept box to give us an idea of what the final product will look like at retail along with the DualSense controller.
Opting for a vertical design, rather than going for the horizontal placement, the box looks huge, with the image of the console and controller taking centre-stage on the front.
Over on the back, the range of accessories are pictured, including the DualSense charging cradle, HD camera, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, and PS5 remote. It also shows off PlayStation exclusive games like Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
The only thing missing is the handle to carry it out of the store with.
- iPhone 12 launch date exposed in Apple slip-up 🤦
- OnePlus Aurora set to battle iPhone 12 4G next month
The designer has leaned into PlayStation's signature blue, although the box errs more towards the original PS4's packaging rather than the more heavy-handed PS4 Pro.
We don't know what the final official box will look like, but this concept certainly looks impressive enough to be the real thing. Hopefully it won't be long before we find out!
Source: Reddit