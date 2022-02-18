Project Meteor condenses offshore luxury into a compact package

There’s a persistent school of thought that holds that bigger is always better when it comes to superyachts. A superyacht is effectively out of sight, out of mind for the vast majority of people; not every billionaire ends up with expensive PR blunders like Jeff Bezos’s potential bridge-busting 127m Oceanco sailing yacht.

Instead, the vast majority of mega vessels slip quietly into service and plough their way through distant turquoise oceans, only troubling the wallets of those who choose to charter them.

(Image credit: Vripack)

If you want to sail closer to home, then modesty might prevail. However, small(er) doesn’t necessarily mean scrimping on the niceties. The Dutch design studio Vripack believes it has the answer. Vripack has created a vast and diverse portfolio of yachts, ranging from cutting edge concepts through to traditionally styled vessels and everything in between.

Working with shipyards in the US, Holland, Russia, China, and Turkey (the latter are the two growing territories for superyacht building), Vripack has built ocean-going family retreats, long-range expedition yachts, and fast cruisers. Its latest concept is the compact Project Meteor, a collaboration with Dutch shipyard Van der Valk.

(Image credit: Vripack)

Cramming all the amenities of a superyacht into a boat that’s ‘only’ 80-feet is a feat of creative imagination. Conceived for a client who wanted a swift way of travelling to his weekend retreat (in a European country where waterside living is a relatively common way of life), Project Meteor had to be fast.

The champagne-colour hull will cut through the water at up to 41 knots, with a superstructure that draws on sports car design and envelops practically the entire interior volume. A small foredeck houses seating and space for a retractable anchor, while there’s also an aft deck swim platform that folds out when at anchor.

(Image credit: Vripack)

The idea is that the boat offers two different functions; a fast ride to a weekend retreat, then the ability to cruise gently inland and even put up a couple of guests once you’re there.

The main space has two opening roof sections, with a flowing interior layout that leads from the salon through a bar area down to the swim platform. The sides also retract, creating an attractive floating spot to while away the hours. Below decks there are two asymmetrically arranged double ensuite guest cabins, with separate crew accommodation tucked beneath the foredeck, in addition to space for a Jetski.

(Image credit: Vripack)

Project Meteor’s performance is enhanced with the addition of a retractable foil stabiliser system that deploys above 20 knots for a smooth ride through the waves as well as excellent manoeuvrability. This is a compact boat that showcases power, punch, and practicality, using a flowing design language that enhances its role as a performer. The spacious interior has more in common with high-end modern homes than traditional naval architecture, giving this concept a superyacht feel at a fraction of the scale.

(Image credit: Vripack)

Read more at Vripack.com and VanderValkShipyard.com