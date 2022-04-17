Philips Hue users just got a cool new update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If like me you're a keen user of Philips Hue smart lighting then you're going to want to update the Philips Hue App on your phone or tablet straight away.

That's because a few days back the app got updated from version 4.13 to 4.16, and along with the advertised "bug fixes and performance improvements", there's also two new features delivered, too.

First off, version 4.16 of the Philips Hue App delivers three new scenes. These scenes are called Rio, Cancun and Miami and can be accessed by going to the Hue Scene gallery in any room. These scenes are new editions to the Party mood scenes range, and add plenty of color to any smart lighting setup.

And, secondly, you can now connect more than one Philips Hue Bridge to any one account. Previously every bridge needed to be tied to a unique email address, but now that is not the case. To add more than one bridge to your account open the settings menu in the app and then click the "My account" tab. You'll then be greeted with the following:

Right now we're guessing many people don't have multiple Hue Bridges for the very reason that you'd need to have multiple accounts with multiple email addresses attached, but going forward this looks like it will open up a lot of neat new control and expansion opportunities for Philips Hue users.

