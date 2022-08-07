Our favourite memory foam pillow just got a major upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Panda makes the top-rated memory foam option in T3's best pillow guide. The original scored a perfect give stars in our Panda Pillow review, and now the brand has come out with an upgraded version: the Panda Hybrid pillow. For this new addition, Panda has created a completely new memory foam. The new Charco-Cell memory foam still contours to your body in order to keep your spine correctly aligned through the night (for more info, head to our guide to the best positions to sleep in), but Panda has also added charcoal into the mix.

It might sound odd, but charcoal has lots of properties that make it a winner for sleep products; it's naturally antibacterial, moisture-wicking and odour resistant, too. It's not entirely a new idea – OTTY uses a charcoal-infused foam in its OTTY Pure mattress and Pure plus mattresses, for example – but it's the first time we've spotted it used in a pillow.

(Image credit: Panda)

In the battle of memory foam vs down vs synthetic pillows, one of the major issues with memory foam is that it has a nasty habit of absorbing and trapping your body heat. Panda's solution is to add "Active O2 Micro-pods" into the foam, designed to enhance airflow and create a cooling effect. Judging by the cross-section above, these might just be holes in the foam, but still, if it works, it works, right?

It wouldn't be Panda without some bamboo in there. Another wonder-material, bamboo fabric is hypoallergenic, moisture and odour-wicking, and temperature regulating too, as well as being a super-sustainable resource. The brand uses it to make its sheets and you'll find it in the stuffing of the Panda Cloud Duvet too. Here, you've got a silky smooth quilted bamboo cover, with a mesh border to boost airflow further. It can be removed and washed separately, which is a useful touch. We're in the process of testing this pillow out and will get a full review up as soon as possible. In the meantime, head to the Panda site (opens in new tab) to find out more.