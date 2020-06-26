OnePlus Nord reveal set for next week — here's how we know

The OnePlus Nord is the new budget offering currently being teased by the Chinese manufacturer which is known for posting cryptic clues about upcoming products on its social media channels.

First thought to be the lowest tier in the OnePlus 8 Series, and then rumoured to be a new line entirely with the OnePlus Z moniker, we've been expecting the Nord to launch in July based on previous leaks, but this has been all-but-confirmed by OnePlus - albeit in a very roundabout way.

OnePlus is releasing a four-part series on June 30 documenting everything prior to the impending launch of the Nord, which means we'll be given a good look into what it takes to pull everything together during product development. The trailer looks even more juicy, given that it indicated the team had just six months to release a brand new, affordable smartphone line - no easy feat!

Obviously, it's going to be hard to watch if we don't get at least a peek at the new smartphone, so we expect to see it unveiled on the same day - either as an exclusive in this series, or on social media alongside it.

The activity on the OnePlus Nord's new Instagram account lends further weight to this theory, with a launch date teaser in Morse code that spelled out July.

There's not long to go now, and just to remind you of what's in store, the OnePlus Nord is likely to sporting a 6.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, and multiple rear cameras. It probably won't house the Snapdragon 865 chip, instead opting for something a bit cheaper that still has 5G capability.

We think it'll come with a price tag anywhere in the region of $499 and $649, although if OnePlus really wants to shake things up, we may see something closer to the very first OnePlus handset, which debuted at a very modest $299 back in 2015.

All eyes are on OnePlus now, which could have a serious competitor to the iPhone SE and Pixel 4a about to drop. We'll find out more next week!