OnePlus Nord finally coming to the US with a huge price cut

The OnePlus Nord made all sorts of waves when it launched back in July, offering a phone packed with premium features at a very appealing, mid-range price point. The only issue was that it never went on sale in the US — much to the disappointment of OnePlus fans across the country.

Thankfully new rumours suggest fans may be in luck, with a newer version of the OnePlus Nord set to arrive in the US later this year.

Insider sources have told Android Central that a tweaked version of the phone

– currently known as the OnePlus Nord N10 5G – will be launching soon in the US. Better still, it’ll come packing some much-welcomed upgrades, including a brand new camera.

The main detail we’ve picked up already is that the Nord N10’s main camera will offer 64MP of resolution – up from the 48MP lens in the original OnePlus Nord. And what's more, OnePlus is apparently aiming to sell the device for just $400.

The bargain price comes with a few caveats though; the base Nord N10 come with a lesser 6GB of RAM, and is set to be powered by a Snapdragon 690 rather than the more powerful Snapdragon 765 that powers the OnePlus Nord in Europe and Asia.

However some things will be staying the same. The other three rear camera lenses will be the same as existing Nord models, while the Nord N10 will retain the FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate on a slightly larger 6.49-inch display. It will also have 5G, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X51 modem.

And let's not forget the OnePlus Aurora and OnePlus Lemonade – two more super affordable devices set for US shores.

We don’t know exactly when the OnePlus Nord will arrive in the US, but with the OnePlus 8T rumoured to be arriving before the end of the month we shouldn’t have to wait very long to hear what OnePlus has planned.

Source: Android Central