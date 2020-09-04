OnePlus 8T calls out Pixel 5 with top notch specs and bargain price

OnePlus may be coming down from the hugely successful launch of its back-to-basics OnePlus Nord, but it hasn't abandoned its tried-and-tested flagship release schedule either.

The company usually follows up its numbered series of handsets with a 'T' iteration that provides some level of improvement on the existing hardware, at a more attractive price – like the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T. Next up for the Chinese tech giant is the OnePlus 8T, and as we ramp up to the launch date that's just a few weeks away, we've got the mother of all specs leaks.

Android Central cites an inside source who's spilled the beans on the upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone. The device is one of a handful of new phones OnePlus is working on, alongside the budget OnePlus Aurora and OnePlus Lemonade.

Codenamed Kebab, the OnePlus 8T will be sporting a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is an improvement on the OnePlus 8's 90Hz and brings it on par with the OnePlus 8 Pro. If you have concerns over battery life, you can take that down to 60Hz in the settings.

Turning to the processor, the OnePlus 8T will house a Snapdragon 865+ chipset which offers improved CPU and GPU performance compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro's bog standard Snapdragon 865. Storage-wise, we'll be looking at a 8GB RAM/ 128GB configuration.

On the camera-front, the handset will offer a rear quad camera setup with a 48MP primary snapper, 16MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP 'portrait' lens which we assume will be a depth sensor of some kind. The outlet adds that the 48MP camera on the OnePlus 8T will feature a new image sensor that will offer a further upgrade in the camera department.

If you like the sound of all of that, it won't be too long before you'll be able to get your hands on the new smartphone.

OnePlus is reportedly launching the OnePlus 8T at the end of the month, or during the first week of October, meaning it'll be going up against the Google Pixel 5 and iPhone 12.

We don't have confirmation of a price, but the OnePlus 7T started from $599 in the US and £549 in the UK. If OnePlus manages to knock that down even further, it'll undercut both the Pixel 5 and the iPhone 12, making this a very interesting fall.

Source: Android Central