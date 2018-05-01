Nikon confirms mirrorless, full-frame Sony A7 rival for Spring 2019

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding a new Nikon mirrorless system recently, but now it's been confirmed that a new camera will join Nikon's lineup in Spring 2019.

The confirmation comes curtesy of Nikon executive Kimito Uemura, who talked about it in a recent interview with Japan’s NKH at Camera & Photo Imaging Show.

Check out the best mirrorless cameras

A little more old school? These are the best DSLRs

When asked about the company’s plans on launching a new mirrorless camera, he said, “Unfortunately, we weren't able to bring out a mirrorless model for this year's event. But development is underway, and we expect to bring one to market by spring next year.”

What will the new mirrorless camera look like?

Unfortuntely, that's all the detail Uemura provided, but if the rumours are true, Nikon's mirrorless range will rival Sony's A7 and A9 cameras, with full frame sensors and advanced controls.

Nikoneye speculates that the camera could feature a new mount compatible with existing F-mount lenses, and a 30MP sensor with phase-detection autofocus.

It's thought the camera will be an entry-level enthusiast model, rather than a camera aimed at professionals.

Showing impressive foresight, Sony’s Senior General Manager of its Digital Imaging Business, Kenji Tanaka, predicted Nikon (and Canon) would begin working on full-frame mirrorless cameras, and that they'll be released before February 2019.

Tanaka's prediction is founded on what he sees as the technological advantages offered by mirrorless cameras.

We can't wait to see what Nikon pulls out of the bag.

Liked this?