Netflix Original show Wednesday looks like a must-watch for Tim Burton fans

If you watched Yellowjackets you'll have been reminded of just how great Christina Ricci is – so the news that she's going to be in Wednesday, Tim Burton's Netflix Original series focusing on Wednesday Addams, is enormously exciting.

And it's even more exciting when you discover that the cast of Wednesday also includes Catherine Zeta Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez and Scream 5's Jenna Ortega as the titular character.

As for Ricci, who of course played Wednesday Addams when she was ten, she won't be playing an older version of the same character: according to Deadline, she'll be playing a brand new character instead.

A new character in a brand new Addams adventure

Wednesday has been filming in Romania and recently saw the departure of Thora Birch, who was playing Wednesday Addams' dorm mother Tamara Novak, due to family illness. Hollywood bible Deadline suggests that Christina Ricci will be taking her place but that the role isn't being re-cast; so far it's unclear whether Birch and Ricci will now both be in the show, or if scenes will be re-shot to replace Birch's character with Ricci's.

Although filming hasn't yet wrapped there's lots of excitement about Wednesday already. As if the cast wasn't impressive enough – and could there be a better director for the series than Tim Burton? – it's being written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar. Plot details haven't been released yet but we're told to expect a supernaturally-infused mystery. I can't wait to binge it.