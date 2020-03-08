Move over, Samsung Galaxy S20: The Oppo Find X2 Pro is coming for its crown

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo might not be as recognised as Samsung or Huawei, but it’s stepping up to bat with the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Pitched as an all-round 5G flagship, the phones are all set to take on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, right down to the internal specs.

The Oppo Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro share a lot of traits. Both sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the same chip the Samsung Galaxy S20 series has, making it a real powerhouse to start. The Find X2 will be released with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the Find X2 Pro will drop on shelves with 12GB RAM and a huge 512GB.

The “Ultra Vision engine” 6.7” screen on both phones is pretty impressive, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit, one-billion colour display. Dolby Stereo speakers and 240Hz touch-screen responsiveness make the Find X2 awesome for mobile gamers. Previously, Oppo incorporated a pop-up selfie camera to ensure a 100% uninterrupted display, but that’s been ditched for the FInd X2 series in favour of a more conventional punch-hole.

The Find X2 Pro's camera (Image credit: Oppo)

It’s no slouch in the camera department, either. The Oppo Find X2 Pro is packing 13mp telephoto, 48mp ultra-wide and 48mp principle wide-angle lenses. THe Find X2, meanwhile, has a 13mp telephoto lens, a 12mp ultra-wide and a 48mp wide-angle. It hasn’t quite got the raw 108 megapixels of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, but it’s still a hefty camera worthy of any flagship device.

It’s got an ultra dark mode software which sucks up as much light as possible and a 10x zoom, along with live HDR video recording which automatically tunes colour, avoiding overexposure and adjusting dark details on the fly.

(Image credit: Oppo)

One of Oppo’s crowning achievements is its 65W fast charging. The Find X2 Pro can be charged to 100% capacity in 38 minutes, allowing you to stay connected for longer. It accomplishes this via a dual-cell patented battery technology, with 4,260mAh for the Find X2 Pro and 4,200 for the Find X2.

With both phones set to be released in early May, Oppo is taking the fight to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series with a serious bit of hardware. Stay tuned for our full review, when we’ll unpack whether the phones will snatch the Android crown from Samsung’s lofty heights.

