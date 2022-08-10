Samsung Unpacked 2022 live – Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Watch 5 expected

(Image credit: Samsung)

Hello and welcome to T3's live blog build up coverage of Samsung Unpacked 2022. Today promises to be a big day for fans of the best foldable phones, as well as wearables, with numerous leaks indicating that Samsung is about to reveal its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 folding phones, as well as Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch.

The big event itself starts today at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST, but up until then I'll be reporting on the latest announcements, leaks and rumors that slip out about the exciting hardware we're expecting to see.

On top of the brace of foldable phones and smartwatch, there's also rumors that Samsung could release a new pair of true wireless earbuds today, too, with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro the most talked of model. Nothing official has been confirmed yet, but if the Buds 2 Pro do show then we could be looking at a Samsung Unpacked 2022 that delivers four new pieces of tech. Exciting!

Bring it on!