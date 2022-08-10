Samsung Unpacked 2022 live – Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Watch 5 expected

Hello and welcome to T3's live blog build up coverage of Samsung Unpacked 2022. Today promises to be a big day for fans of the best foldable phones, as well as wearables, with numerous leaks indicating that Samsung is about to reveal its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 folding phones, as well as Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch.
The big event itself starts today at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST, but up until then I'll be reporting on the latest announcements, leaks and rumors that slip out about the exciting hardware we're expecting to see.
On top of the brace of foldable phones and smartwatch, there's also rumors that Samsung could release a new pair of true wireless earbuds today, too, with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro the most talked of model. Nothing official has been confirmed yet, but if the Buds 2 Pro do show then we could be looking at a Samsung Unpacked 2022 that delivers four new pieces of tech. Exciting!
Bring it on!
Seriously, though, this has been the leakiest event EVER
Samsung's own comical attempts to hide its new foldables aside, I think this has been the leakiest Unpacked event I've ever covered. We've seen both the new Fold 4 and Flip 4 in full numerous times already, including this recent baring of all, as well as this maximum exposure.
Only two days ago we also got to see the what appears to be the full range of Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro models and colourways, too (check the image above). Oh, and we've also had details leak on the Watch 5 Pro's rumored specs, too.
In terms of both new foldable phones, we now also have full specs leaked (opens in new tab).
Basically put, if Samsung doesn't reveal a Fold 4, Flip 4 and Watch 5 at this Samsung Unpacked event then it will have been the greatest misinformation campaign from leakers ever, with an entire industry wasting years of its life reporting on products that don't exist and creating art assets for vapourware products.
However, as Samsung is pressing ahead with its Unpacked event, we think it safe to say that these products do exist and are coming, and exactly as they have been shown in leaks.
Unpacked 2022? Completed it mate
So, why are we so confident we know what's about to be announced in Samsung Unpacked 2022? Well, using our razor sharp powers of deduction we've looked at this official tweet (opens in new tab) from Samsung's Twitter account, seen that it shows foldable phones, including very clearly a Flip, read the text which says "Next Galaxy Phones Now", and then read the text that says "10 August 2022, 14:00".
Watch something greater than before unfold at https://t.co/pJFipgbFzl #SamsungUnpackedJuly 27, 2022