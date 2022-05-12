Lego Transformers Optimus Prime is the coolest thing I've seen all year

1,500 Lego pieces, 35cm high, and it actually transforms, too!

Lego Transformers Optimus Prime set
(Image credit: Lego)
Robert Jones
By
published

I'll be honest, I was pretty blown away by the Lego Vespa 125 kit released earlier this year, but this brand new Lego Transformers Optimus Prime set has just overtaken it dramatically as the coolest thing I've seen all year.

Indeed, it's so cool that I think it is a shoe-in for inclusion in the best Lego sets of 2022.

Announced today, the Lego Transformers Optimus Prime set features 1,500 Lego pieces, stands 35cm high (in Robot mode) and can actually transform (without the need of a rebuild!) into the famous Prime flatbed lorry.

Lego Transformers Optimus Prime set

(Image credit: Lego)

What's so cool about the Autobot leader Lego set is that, once assembled, it has 19 points of articulation that can then be used to pose the figure as well as fully transform it from Robot to alt mode without needing to rebuild anything.

That ability to transform between two Lego models without needing a rebuild is super rare for a Lego kit, only adding to this set's appeal.

The Optimus Prime here is modelled after the G1 Optimus Prime as made famous back in 1984 when Transformers first launched.

Lego Transformers Optimus Prime set

(Image credit: Lego)

Speaking on the launch of Lego Optimus, Senior Designer at Lego Group, Joseph Patrick Kyde, said that:

"It has been an honour and joy to work together with Hasbro to develop a LEGO version of Optimus Prime! I am excited to see these two toy companies come together for the first time to celebrate the leader of the Autobots. Optimus Prime has become a pop culture symbol of courage, selflessness, and great leadership as well as an awesome toy that embodies the problem-solving and creativity skills that both companies value so much. It’s been a wonderful and challenging task to bring him to life using LEGO bricks, especially making sure that he can shift modes without disassembly and stay true to his signature look and style."

Lego Transformers Optimus Prime set

(Image credit: Lego)

In addition, the Lego Optimus comes with an official display plaque and a number of accessories, including axe, gun and jetpack.

And, if you were under the impression that this is for kids, think again, as Lego Optimus is rated 18+. As such, only the biggest of kids should apply.

I think if I owned one of these kits I'd have to put it on my desk, as that way I could gaze at it adoringly as well as transform it in and out of Robot form 17 times a day. I likely wouldn't get much work done, that's for sure.

Lego Transformers Optimus Prime set

(Image credit: Lego)

The Lego Transformers Optimus Prime set is available globally from June 1st, 2022, at Lego's official online store, as well as in its physical shops.

As for the Lego Transformers Optimus Prime price, that's £149.99 / 169,99 USD/EUR.

