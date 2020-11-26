JD Sports slashes up to 50% off wide selection of products in massive Black Friday sale

JD Sports is relatively new to the sporting apparel industry, but it’s been quick to make waves by offering products from leading manufacturers, all in one place and at a decent price.

The latest Black Friday sale from the now-giant sports fashion power-house is a testament to how far the company has come – slashing the price off selected major brands by up to 50%!

A wide range of apparel from Adidas, Converse, Nike, Ellesse, Champion, Asics, Fila and more have seen a dramatic reduction in price.

We’ve been through JD’s discount aisle and picked out some of our favourites (which we’re sure you’ll love too) but if you’re after something a little different or simply want to know what else JD has in stock, click here .

Adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings | AU$45 (was AU$55; save AU$10) Suitable for the sporty girl-about-town, these 3-Stripes Leggings from Adidas Originals are an everyday essential. Constructed from cotton for a secure and comfortable fit, the leggings are full length and feature an elastic waistband. Finished off with Adidas iconic and instantly recognisable 3-Stripe down each leg. Discounted by an impressive 18%.View Deal

Converse All Star High Unisex | AU$90 (was AU$120; save AU$30) A pair of Converse All Star’s should be considered a wardrobe staple by now – launched in 1917, the All Star still remains one of the best selling sport shoes… ever! if you don’t have a pair, you need to grab these while they’re hot to score a generous 25% discount at checkout. View Deal

Nike Renew TR10 Women's | AU$90 (was AU$110; save AU$20) The Nike Renew In-Season TR 10 are designed for cardio-heavy activity – embedded with foam for superior cushioning and a midfoot strap that holds your foot into place, you’ll be able to keep up with any high-paced activity. Discounted by a considerable 18%.View Deal

Ellesse Vinito Shorts | AU$35 (was AU$50; save AU$15) These highly-popular and comfortable shorts from Ellesse scream relaxing off-duty days. They are made from a soft poly-blend and have an elasticated waistband for a cosy fit – with the addition of two side pockets. Currently discounted by 30%.View Deal

Nike Air Max 90 (Mens) | AU$160 (was AU$180; save AU$20) Whilst the discount on the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t mind-blowing, it’s still worth noting as these 90s classics are one of the most popular (and best looking) casual shoes in Nike’s range. With a black colourway and red and grey accents, these creps are made with a ripstop upper for a durable wear, while coated leather overlays add premium style. Grab a pair today and save AU$20 while stock lasts! View Deal