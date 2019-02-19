Huawei P30 launch date confirmed – and it's not at MWC 2019

The launch event date for the forthcoming Huawei P30 has been officially confirmed. While it had been rumoured that the successor to the well regarded Huawei P20 might be announced at MWC 2019, the launch will actually take place a month later, on March 26.

Huawei took to Twitter to announce the launch saying "Rules were made to be rewritten. Paris, 26.03.2019."

Rules were made to be rewritten. Paris, 26.03.2019. #RewriteTheRules #HUAWEIP30 pic.twitter.com/hFzZI3pVYrFebruary 19, 2019

The tweet was accompanied by a short video zooming in on some famous Paris landmarks. Is this a hint at a new super-zoom feature in the P30? It's possible, as camera tech has been a big focus for the Chinese manufacturer.

This isn't the first time that Huawei has launched in Paris. Last year, on 27 March 2018, the P20 and the P20 Pro were unveiled in the city. Given that Huawei's P30 tweet concludes by saying "Huawei P30 Series" we're expecting both the P30 and P30 Pro to break cover at this launch event. There may even be a third P30 device, perhaps a 5G specific one to take on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, but we'll have to wait until the launch to know for sure.

While the P30 series may not be launched at MWC in Barcelona in February, Huawei will still be at the show: it has a press conference scheduled for Sunday 24 February at 2pm CET where we may see the manufacturer showcase a Huawei folding phone, something the company has already confirmed that it is working on. That particular handset could end up going head to head with Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

