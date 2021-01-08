How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 wherever you are online

Hey Queens! It's time to start revving your engines, because RuPaul's Drag Race is back, serving outrageous looks, cutting competition, and even more Lip Sync For Your Life battles than before that are sure to leave your wig well and truly snatched.

Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race took to the catwalk, premiering on New Year's Day, simulcast in the US across five channels, as well as its usual home on VH1. No shade for the Ru-volutionary new season, the premiere received record breaking ratings, bringing with it the competition's first transgender contestant, Gottmik, as well as a more inclusive approach to its catchphrase, "Gentlemen, start your engines."

Gagging for more? Well, don't sashay away, because we're bringing you all the deets on where to watch all the glitter and rhinestone-encrusted glamour of season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race online.

When is RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 on?

Catch new episodes every Friday at 8pm local time in the US, with the aftershow, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, bringing all the death dropping insights at 9.30pm.

Airing a new episode weekly, we expect season 13 to follow the same schedule as previous series with a 14 episode extravaganza - emphasis on the 'extra'.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race when abroad

For hennies finding themselves outside of the US when season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race airs, there's no need to freak out about missing out on your favourite Drag Mother and his latest line-up of queens looking to bring charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. With the best VPN, we're going to make your location werk for you.

All you need is a sickeningly good VPN to strut your way through any geo-blocks and you can access all the cat fights from the main stage. But how does it work?

Offering thousands of servers to hop onto, you can select one in the region your content is locked to and your IP address will switch, making you appear as if you're browsing from that country. You will then be able to stream episodes on catch-up or live as they air.

ExpressVPN - Watch RuPaul wherever you are with the best VPN

We've put all the top VPNs through the ringer and ExpressVPN reigns supreme as our queen, offering an intuitive interface, fabulous security features, excellent speed, and fantastic compatibility across all streaming devices, allowing you to unblock geo-restricted content and watch on Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox and Playstation consoles, and more. Sign-up now and snatch Express VPN's annual plan, where you'll receive an additional 3 months free, as well as benefitting from its 30-day money back guarantee. - Give ExpressVPN a try with its 100% money back guarantee

How to watch season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race in the US

For those already buckled into a cable package, you can proceed to slay with this season of RuPaul's Drag Race airing every Friday on VH1 at 8pm local time. For catching up on all the drag drama of season 13 so far, use your cable login details to access VH1's online streaming service.

Those without a cable subscription - don't worry, you have options. You won't be missing out on yet another fierce season of lip syncing and iconic catchphrases you're sure to be using in everyday life like the queen you are. Nope, there's a variety of more flexible and affordable ways to stream RuPaul's Drag Race.

For those who want cable without such a hefty bill, you can pay $65 a month for FuboTV, which features more than 100 channels to binge through on its standard plan alone. This includes VH1. Better still, there's a free trial on FuboTV to ensure it's really worth the extra dollar each month.

The cheapest option, complete with its own free trial, is Sling TV, which will set you back just $35 a month.

You can also pay to watch episode by episode by buying from either Prime Video or iTunes. It's also worth noting you can watch snippets on RuPaul's Drag Race's official YouTube channel.

(Image credit: VH1)

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: how to stream new season outside the US

Want your slice of scrumptious RuPaul pie, but don't reside in the US? No problem, gurl. There are plenty of ways to catch season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race wherever you are in the world.

For Brits, UK Netflix is the key to spilling the tea on all this season's realness. With plans starting from £5.99 a month for the most basic plan, you'll be able to watch the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race the following day. Why not scream "Yas queen!" over a cuppa and a Rich Tea biscuit every Saturday morning?

In Canada and want to watch the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race? We don't blame you. Crave and OUTtv are both available if you have cable, with episodes starting shortly after their US broadcast, with Crave showing latest episodes at 8.35pm local time and OUTtv broadcasting them at 8pm local time.

Crave and OUTtv both offer online streaming services where you'll be able to watch these sassy queens battle it out to be crowned the winner of season 13. The former costs CA$9.99 a month, whilst the latter is $3.99 a month or $39.99 a year for its annual plan.

A fan from down under? Those in Australia's first port of call will be Stan. Much like in the UK, Stan will have the latest episode for you to stream the following day from when it airs in the US. This'll set you back AU$10 and comes complete with a 30-day free trial, so you could catch the first four or so episodes without spending a cent.

Do you happen to be abroad? If you're struggling to get your RuPaul fix whilst outside of your home country, you can make the most of a top VPN to get access to your favorite streaming services. Making you appear as though you're browsing from home, watch all your much-loved content as if you were.