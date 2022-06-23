How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2022 and live stream Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and others from anywhere

While "fallow years" might be part and parcel of the general runnings of Glastonbury Festival, it was never meant to be quite this long. Three years later (thanks to that pesky pandemic!), Glasto is finally back with headliners including Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar, and we're here to ensure you don't miss a moment with our guide on how to watch a Glastonbury Festival 2022 live stream from anywhere.
With more than 200,000 people attending Glastonbury Festival this year, 2022 sees a jam-packed line-up across its seven main stages. Alongside the big name headliners, Phoebe Bridgers will be taking over the John Peel Stage on Saturday night, while Olivia Rodrigo, with just one studio album under her belt, will be playing the Other Stage on Sunday evening. Other exciting acts include St Vincent, Wolf Alice, Pet Shop Boys, and Years & Years.
And for those of us back home, it's not only avoiding the long drops and not showering for five days where we reap the benefits of. No, there's also a 100% free live stream available so you can watch Glastonbury Festival from the comfort of your own home. And if you happen to be outside of the UK, and fall victim to BBC's geo-restrictions, we've got a way you can watch Glastonbury 2022 from abroad with the help of a VPN (opens in new tab).
When is Glastonbury Festival 2022 taking place?
The festival runs from Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 26 on Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, with musical acts performing from the Friday through to Sunday night.
How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2022 live stream in the UK for FREE
Glastonbury Festival coverage will be available to watch across BBC One, Two, Three, and Four. Coverage begins on Thursday at 10pm BST, Friday at 7pm BST, and Saturday and Sunday at 5pm BST.
You'll also be able to catch a daily live stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) every day with snippets of performances from around the festival ground as well as full sets for some of the biggest acts.
As long as you have a TV licence you'll be able to tune in for free both online and on linear TV, with the BBC TV schedule below.
This service is available to watch on a bunch of different devices including:
- Smart TVs: Samsung, FreeviewPlay
- Desktop: Windows, Mac
- Mobile: iOS, Android
- Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku
- Consoles: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X
How to watch Glastonbury Festival from outside of the UK
If you're abroad right now, there's still hope of getting yourself a 2022 Glastonbury Festival live stream and watching sets from some of the biggest acts in the music industry. While you'll find the content is geo-blocked, you can get around that with a trusty VPN.
Connect to one of the best VPN providers and you'll be able to port yourself back to the UK and watch Glasto coverage just as you would if you were sat on your sofa. The best BBC iPlayer VPN will switch your IP address to a server within the UK.
While there are loads of VPNs, not all of them are created equal when it comes to unblocking BBC iPlayer. For this, we recommend:
ExpressVPN - Watch Glastonbury Festival live stream wherever you are with the best VPN (opens in new tab)
As one of the leading VPNs, ExpressVPN is able to unblock BBC iPlayer allowing you to watch content even if you're currently out of the country. It also has excellent security features and top-end speed.
Right now, when you sign up to a ExpressVPN annual plan, you'll be able to get 3 months for free while still being able to get a 30-day money back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.
- Give ExpressVPN a try with its 100% money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)
2022 Glastonbury Festival BBC TV schedule:
Friday, June 24
- Griff and Sigrid - BBC Three at 7pm BST
- Robert Plant and Alison Kraus - BBC Four at 8.30pm BST
- Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, TLC, Jack Saunders - BBC Two at 9pm BST
- Arlo Parks and Idles - BBC Four at 9.30pm BST
- Billie Eilish - BBC Two at 10pm BST
- Little Simz - BBC Three at 10.30pm BST
- Sam Fender and Blossoms - BBC Three at 12am BST
Saturday, June 25
- Joy Crookes, Self Esteem, Skunk Anansie - BBC Two at 5pm BST
- Olivia Rodrigo - BBC One at 7pm BST
- Celeste - BBC Four at 7pm BST
- Haim, Leon Bridges, Avalanches - BBC Two at 8pm BST
- Holly Humberstone, Glass Animals - BBC Three at 8pm BST
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - BBC Two at 9pm BST
- AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu - BBC Three at 9.30pm BST
- Paul McCartney - BBC One at 10.30pm BST
- Yungblud, Burna Boy - BBC Three at 10.30pm BST
- Megan Thee Stallion - BBC Three at 11.30pm BST
- Jessie Ware, Jamie T, Róisín Murphy - BBC Two, 12.30am BST
Sunday, June 26
- Declan McKenna, Koffee - BBC Three at 7pm BST
- Lianne La Havas, Herbie Hancock, Declan McKenna - BBC Two at 5pm BST
- Diana Ross - BBC One at 6.45pm BST
- Lorde, Years & Years, Elbow - BBC Two at 8pm BST
- Kendrick Lamar - BBC Two at 9.30pm BST
- Pet Shop Boys - BBC Four at 10pm BST
How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions
If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Glastonbury Festival live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.
- VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.
- As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location.
- Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country.
- When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.
- Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.
- To watch Glastonbury Festival c, all you need to do is select a country showing it from its list of available servers and connect. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening their online gates to you.
- We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk-free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab).